Deadlines and Commitments: International ball edition

It’s not just the Draft or free agency that Nets fans will be tracking this summer. Sure, they’ll be following the Summer League in Las Vegas, but there’ll be a lot of basketball being played overseas this summer, and it looks like a number of Nets players and coaches will be part of the FIBA World Cup.

Patty Mills is a definite, Ben Simmons is likely and Yuta Watanabe wants to play for Japan if he can get his free agency out of the way. We don’t know who Team USA will call on yet. Also, Nets assistant Royal Ivey is head coach of the tournament’s Cinderella team, South Sudan, while Adam Caporn will be an assistant for Australia’s Boomers. No word yet on Team USA.

—May 16 - The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes, aka the Draft Lottery. Nets won’t have a dog in this fight. Still, expect the affair to be the most watched NBA Lottery ever. Of course, once Wemby’s destination gets decided, GMs will have a better idea of who needs what going forward.

—May 19 - New York Liberty open their 2023 season vs. Washington Mystics in the District. Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney is the WNBA’s first super team.

—May 21 - New York Liberty open at home vs. Indiana Fever. Can Liberty get back to the attendance levels set a decade ago?

—June 1 - NBA Finals 2023 Game 1.

—June 18- NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary). No parades this time.

—June 22 - NBA Draft. Nets currently have the 21st (the Suns,) 22nd (their own) and 52th (their own) picks. The 21st pick gets a guaranteed $3.0 million starting salary, the 22nd $2.9 million. All second round picks are free to negotiate their deals.

—June 29 - Qualifying offer deadline for David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith.

—June 29 - Free agency begins with teams permitted to talk with free agents. Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe and Cameron Johnson become free agents, the first two unrestricted, Johnson is restricted, meaning the Nets can match any offers he may receive. He reportedly turned down a four-year, $72 million extension from the Suns last summer.

—July 1 - New CBA goes into effect. Teams and capologists are still looking at the full range of implications.

—July 5 - NBA teams can officially sign free agents and a number of trades engineered become official. Nets must decide on 2023-24 team option for Edmond Sumner at vets minimum. Woj says with new CBA, expect a lot of movement.

—July 7 - NBA owners must pay luxury tax to the league. Before the trade deadline, the Nets tax bill looked like it would be $108.2 million. After the moves leading up the deadline then just before the regular season ended, it’s now roughly $10 million. If the Nets stay above the tax threshold, they will be in the dreaded repeater tax next season. One saving grace: the luxury tax threshold will jump this season. Before signing Cam Johnson, Nets are $10 million below the tax threshold. That will change.

—July 7- 17 - NBA Summer League. Too early to think about the Nets roster, but it’s a good bet that whoever the Nets draft will be in Las Vegas. Others likely to play include RaiQuan Gray who is already signed to a two-way deal next summer and whoever they sign with the remaining two two-way spots will likely play.

—July 10 - Deadline for Nets to decide on Royce O’Neale team option. O’Neale is guaranteed $2.5 million out of a possible $9.5 million.

—August 1 - Australian national team opens training camp in Cairns, Northern Territory, starting their pursuit of FIBA World Cup. Will Ben Simmons be on hand? He says he wants to play and although Australia has submitted a preliminary roster to FIBA, Boomer coach Brian Goorjian told Aussie media “We made a spot for him.”

—August 5 - Team USA opens its camp in Colorado Springs. The full roster hasn’t been relieved yet so we don’t know if any more Nets will play in FIBA World Cup.

—August 7 - Spencer Dinwiddie eligible for an extension of up to four years and $128 million. That’s unlikely.

—August 11-18 - The Four Nations Tournament in Melbourne, Australia, a FIBA World Cup prelim, is expected to feature Australia, New Zealand, South Sudan, and Brazil. Patty Mills will — and Ben Simmons may — play for Australia whose lead assistant is the Nets Adam Caporn. Nets assistant Royal Ivey is head coach of South Sudan.

—August 25 - September 10 - FIBA World Cup in Southeast Asia. There could be a number of Nets and others with Nets ties performing. At the very least, Patty Mills will anchor an Australian national team. Ben Simmons may suit up for the Boomers. Yuta Watanabe is likely for Japan. Nets stash Nikola Milutinov will play for Serbia, opening up against Royal Ivey’s South Sudan in Manila.

—September 1 - Original date Sean Marks set for Ben Simmons to be ready to go. “The timeline for this is that he’ll be back 100% probably by September 1,” said Marks on April 23. “That would be the goal and he’s a full-go in training camp and ready to go.”

—September 1 - Players begin arriving at HSS Training Center for workouts.

—September 10 - FIBA World Cup champion is crowned in Manila.