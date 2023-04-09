Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1:00 PM EST on MY9 WWOR

It’s been an insane regular season for the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to put it all behind them after they wrap game 82 with a home contest against the 76ers.

This game will be a preview, but not really, of the first round matchup between the 6th seed Nets and the 3rd seed 76ers.

Of course both teams are going to be resting key players, but should the Nets will they’ll finish the season with 46 wins - a feat that seemed possible 3 months ago but then again not possible two months ago.

Insane.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (45-36) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (53-28)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. est

WHERE: MY9 WWOR (tv), YES Network app, WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Injuries No Ben Simmons due to injury. Seth Curry, Royce O’Neale, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are officially out. Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, and Spencer Dinwiddie are questionable, but they’ve got the rest designation so we won’t see much of them if they do rsuit up. Edmund Sumner is questionable with a right hip contusion. RaiQuan Gray is newly signed to a two-way. Expect to see a lot of the big man. We will not be seeing Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, DeAnthony Melton or Tobias Harris. Georges Niang is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

For more on the 76ers, check out Liberty Ballers.