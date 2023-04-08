Nets sign RaiQuan Gray to two-way deal

In a bit of a surprise move, the Nets have signed Long Island Nets forward RaiQuan Gray to a two-way contract.

The Nets roster now stands at 17. Gray as a two-way is ineligible to play in the post-season. The roster spot became open when the Nets elevated David Duke to a standard deal. Dru Smith is the other Nets other two-way. With so many Nets out or questionable Sunday in the season’s finale, Gray can expect to get big minutes.

The 23-year-old Gray (6’8”, 260) was selected by Brooklyn with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent his first two professional seasons with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In 44 games (22 starts), he holds career averages of 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes per contest while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from 3-point range and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line.

This season, the 23-year-old appeared in 18 regular season games (all starts) with Long Island and averaged 15.4 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the floor and 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc to go with 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. Gray also played in 12 NBA G League Showcase Cup games (11 starts) and averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over 28.8 minutes per contest. He appeared in both of Long Island’s playoff games this season and posted a team-leading 25 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at Florida State University, where he appeared in 90 games (52 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.7 minutes per contest. Gray earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and All-ACC Third Team honors as a junior and helped lead the Seminoles to their first ever regular season ACC Championship in 2020 as a sophomore.