Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

If the Brooklyn Nets win on Friday night at home against the Orlando Magic then they’ll lock in the 6th seed out East and set their ticket to Philadelphia for a date against the 76ers in the first round.

It’s wild to think where we’re at, considering how far we’ve come. Ooh, that one’s deep.

Orlando enters Friday with a 2-game losing streak and officially out of the playoffs.

Brooklyn just needs to win. Simple as that.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (44-36) vs. Orlando Magic (34-46)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network, WFAN-FM

Game preview.

For the Nets, rebounding has been essential to their improved play recently. Over their last ten games, the Nets are 19th in rebounding rate. That’s not exactly great, but when you consider just how dreadful the Nets have been on the boards this season, that’s a major improvement. If they want to accomplish anything in the postseason, they have to build on that and get even better. On the season, Orlando is allowing teams to shoot 70.8% inside the restricted area, second highest in the NBA. With this being night two of a back-to-back and the Magic missing a lot of talent, the Nets should look to drive to the basket at will. Spencer Dinwddie has been one of the best distributors since rejoining the Nets and had a career high 16 assists on Wednesday. The drive-and-kick game has done wonders for the Nets and if Orlando sells out to stop the threes, Dinwiddie can take advantage at the basket.

