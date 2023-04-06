Brooklyn artist Kaws, Nets combine for new City Edition uniform

Just as they did with the Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired City Edition jerseys last year, the Brooklyn Nets are teaming with a local artist to create new and distinctive gear for next season.

The Nets announced Thursday that they and Brooklyn-based, Jersey City-born artist Kaws have created a two-year partnership around an exclusive uniform design.

Introducing our 2023-24 City Edition uniform, created by KAWS pic.twitter.com/JfK9Aw9eAg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2023

“As a proud Brooklyn resident, I was thrilled when the Nets asked me to create a new uniform design,” Kaws said, according to the Nets official announcement. “The history, community and passion of this borough create an energy that inspires my studio practice, the players and the fans. My design aims to capture the vibrancy that we experience daily when navigating Brooklyn.”

Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is probably best known for his “Moonman,” the MTV Award and the Nike Air Jordan 4 designs, but works in a variety of formats. According to the Nets, the City Edition design draws from his 10-part art series, called “Tension,” for the City Edition uniform...

Taking inspiration from KAWS’ 10-part artwork, “TENSION,” the overall uniform design is evocative of the artist’s signature eye-catching abstract paintings, accented by a bold color palette KAWS’ signature “XX” design motif is prominently featured on the waistband of the shorts The NETS lettering across the chest of the jersey is inspired by the artist’s graphic style with the remixed Nets logo on the shorts given the same treatment KAWS’ autograph is woven into the jersey directly above the jock tag

Kaws worked with the Nets on the design, including the fashion-conscious Nic Claxton...

In addition to his work with Nike on the Air Jordan 4 shoe, he has done multiple collaborations with the clothing brand Uniqlo.

“The Brooklyn Nets brand transcends the court in many ways, and we are excited to partner with another Brooklyn icon, Kaws, to deepen our connection to the borough with this newest City Edition uniform,” said Andrew Karson, senior vice president of brand marketing, strategy and solutions for BSE Global, which is the Brooklyn Nets’ parent company.

“Brooklyn is home to some of the world’s greatest creators across genres of culture, including fashion and the arts, and we feel inspired to have the unique ability to marry basketball with the best of our borough.”

The Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 City Edition uniform and accompanying merchandise collection will be available on the team’s website and at the Barclays Center starting this fall.

Kaws, 48, was born in Jersey City and attended St. Anthony’s High School, the basketball powerhouse, around the same time as Danny Hurley, who won the NCAA men’s basketball championship earlier this week. He began working as a graffiti artist in Jersey City while an animator, ultimately residing in Brooklyn.