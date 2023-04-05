Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Nets are not making this easy on their fans. With just 3 games to go on the season, the Nets are holding onto the 6th spot in the East by just one game.

They absolutely need to take advantage of games like Wednesday night’s, where they’ll take on a Pistons team that has lost 10 in a row and doesn’t have any incentive to win.

Brooklyn lost to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night so they really do need to bounce-back in a big way because losing to the Pistons would be an epic letdown.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at Detroit Pistons (16-63)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Playing time matters a lot. When you’re young, you need the chance to learn on the job and play through mistakes. If you don’t get reps, you won’t have a chance to grow. And when your timeline doesn’t match the team’s, you’re in deep trouble. That’s where James Wiseman found himself for much of the season as he could never find a rhythm with the Golden State Warriors. He got traded to Detroit prior to the All Star break, and it looks like he’s starting to figure some things out. He’s averaged around 13 points and eight rebounds on 53.6 percent shooting from the field since joining the Pistons. He still has plenty of work to do when it comes to making the proper reads on defense, but he just turned 22 years old a few days ago, so he has plenty of time to figure it out. Nic Claxton will look to bounce back tonight. The Nets went small late last night, so Clax only played 32 minutes. They’ll need a full night at the office from the big guy if they want to get back in the winner’s circle. The Nets have been better on the boards recently, and if Claxton can continue protecting the rim well, it’ll help the Nets get out in transition and get easy buckets.

For more on the Pistons, check out Detroit Bad Boys.