Brooklyn Nets fall just short against Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-102

When the Brooklyn Nets last faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, a March 10 matchup in Minnesota, it was a back-and-forth affair that packed suspense that came down to the final seconds, twice. The Nets took a three-point lead into the final ten seconds of the game, before Naz Reid nailed a bomb at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Then, faced with a one-point lead in OT, Brooklyn nailed their second chance, and came up with a game-winning stop.

Fast forward to Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and the roles were reversed. Brooklyn, now down three points with under ten seconds left, needed their own big shot to force overtime. Spencer Dinwiddie, the game’s leading scorer, stepped back for a 3-pointer and was blocked. Well, at least according to the officials:

the non-call on Dinwiddie; judge for yourself: pic.twitter.com/0EBB0557SU — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 5, 2023

No foul, Brooklyn ball, eight seconds to go.

The Nets, having used their last timeout, quickly inbounded the ball to Dinwiddie again, who missed a tough, redemption 3-pointer from the corner, and Minnesota would hit their free-throws to hang on for a huge victory. Brooklyn would saunter off the floor, disappointed and probably a little peeved. Their magic number to clinch a playoff spot would remain at 2, as they fell to the Timberwolves by a score of 107-102.

The Nets were fortunate to be trailing by just seven after the first quarter concluded - they shot just 7-of-24 from the field, and had a bit of trouble containing Minnesota’s double-big offense. Brooklyn wasn’t getting decimated by any means, but it was clear they were going to have to make an adjustment after the first 12 minutes.

Heading into the contest, Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch said one thing his team had to “do a better job of is creating space at the rim. Like, we kind of collapse the paint; our spacing sometimes gets muddy. So, I actually think it’s being able to get guys to the rim better,” when asked about improving the offense. And that they certainly did, creating pressure at the rim through their size advantage, resulting in good looks:

Minnesota's size gave BKN some problems on the defensive end in that 1H, with Rudy getting deep post position: pic.twitter.com/uxFr0uPlb6 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 5, 2023

To make matters worse, Brooklyn was losing the paint battle on the other end as well, unable to unlock the rim vs. Gobert or generate much flow in the half-court. They scraped by, however, in transition, living the age-old mantra of turning defense into offense, largely thanks to Nic Claxton. Jacque Vaughn praised his starting center as having “an extreme ability to impact the defensive end of the floor” before the game, and Claxton showcased that ability early and often:

Here were those Claxton blocks from the 1Q that led to 5 BKN points in transition, by far their best source of offense: pic.twitter.com/UkdXDERqPw — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 5, 2023

A 31-24 deficit after the first was a win for Brooklyn, considering the circumstances; the easy buckets they got in transition proved to be a life raft.

In the second quarter, the Nets returned to the style basketball of basketball that resulted in the three-game wining streak they brought into Tuesday’s matchup, starting with cohesive team defense. They held the Wolves to just 17 points in the second-quarter, buoyed by strong defensive possessions like this, even when facing set plays out of timeouts:

Brooklyn brought the game into the trenches, and against a team with top-flight offensive talent like Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards, it’s exactly where they wanted to be. Neither Minnesota star cracked double digits in the first half, as they each shot just 3-8 from the floor.

On the other end, transition offense continued to be their calling card; Brooklyn finished with a 23-9 advantage in fast break points, shooting a ridiculous 9/10 on the break. With Dinwiddie on the bench to start the second quarter, Royce O’Neale slotted into a ball-handling role, and he took advantage of the opportunity, pushing the pace and ending up with the highlight of the night for Brooklyn:

When it wasn’t O’Neale operating, it was Dinwiddie, who finished with just six assists for the second time in a month, but more than made up for it with an array of aggressive scoring moves. The two-time Net finished with 30 points, cooking in both isolation and the pick-and-roll - it was a reminder that Dinwiddie, for all of his recent, impressive assist totals, burst onto the scene as a downhill scorer, and that’ what many Nets fans will remember him as:

So, defense and Dinwiddie, delivered Brooklyn a 54-51 lead heading into halftime, and the second half followed suit. The Nets simply could not unlock the paint in the half-court, as Gobert did what he does best. Brooklyn shot just under 61% at the rim, per Cleaning the Glass, a 28th percentile mark. The lean Frenchman finished with just one block, but turned layups into floaters, and floaters into passes.

The contest turned into a battle of the stars. Mikal Bridges flashed some occasional, tantalizing finishing ability at the rim, but made just nine of his 24 shots, resulting in an inefficient 24 points. This comes after a 9-of-25 performance vs. the Utah Jazz, marking a slight hit of the wall for a primary option that was a role player not two months ago. A couple of off nights is nothing to be overly concerned about, but the Nets needed just a little bit more from him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Edwards and Towns shot a combined 9-17 in the second half and got to the free-throw stripe consistently, each pouring in 14 points over the final 24 minutes. Their offense, despite commendable resistance from the Nets, ended up being the difference in the game.

Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the latter of whom looks be over his shooting slump, combined to hit six

of their nine 3-point attempts, but neither stepped outside of their roles to create offense off the dribble. The bench, despite Royce O’Neale’s best efforts, provided next to nothing, adding just 14 total points to Brooklyn’s total, including just six outside of O’Neale. Jacque Vaughn even turned to Cam Thomas, looking for some first-half offense, but the sophomore continued his rocky stretch of play by missing both of his shots and accounting for a turnover.

No matter where the Nets turned to, if it wasn’t Dinwiddie, it wasn’t successful. Their offensive rating in the half-court was a putrid 88.1, per Cleaning the Glass, and as the game slowed down in a hotly contested fourth quarter, that wouldn’t cut it.

Jaden McDaniels, who may earn All-Defense honors, certainly deserves credit for his individual efforts against Bridges. Gobert will retire as one of the league’s all-time rim protecting forces. The Wolves play very few outright negative defenders, who all did their job against Brooklyn. The Nets may not have scored effectively in this one, but it certainly wasn’t their most head-scratching performance.

Ultimately, Karl Anthony-Towns scored four huge points in isolation to put the Timberwolves up 102-100, and Spencer Dinwiddie couldn’t bail Brooklyn out one last time. There were shocking errors, or erratic missteps from players or coaches in this one. The six key Nets (starters and O’Neale) all played over 32 minutes on the front end of a back-to-back. They just didn’t have enough this time.

Fortunately for the Nets, not much changed in the playoff race. They still have a magic number of 2 to clinch the six-seed, with three games left to play (as do the Miami Heat).

Brooklyn’s next opportunity to capture a win is immediate, as they’ll fly to Detroit and take on the Pistons in the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday night. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

