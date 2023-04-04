Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets have been “hot” at the right time, riding a 3-game win streak as they look to lock in the 6th seed in East.

On Tuesday they’ll look to pick up their 4th straight as the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town.

Minnesota has lost 3 straight, and is currently 9th in the West. They are hoping to lock in one of those final play-in spots, with still 4 games left to play.

On a side note: Michael Grady will be in the house, which is fun!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (43-35) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Ant Man is here! Anthony Edwards has been dealing with an ankle injury for a while and he’s trying to power through it. Edwards has seen his scoring numbers increase again while also seeing his shooting percentages climb up. Edwards is exactly what you want in a franchise player and at just 21 years old, he has the potential to get even better from here. For the Nets, their focus will be to keep him from getting to the basket. Ant Man is an explosive finisher at the basket and if he’s got a full head of steam, somebody’s gonna get put on a poster. When your shot isn’t there, get to the free throw line. It keeps the defense off balance and helps keep the team afloat. Mikal Bridges struggled from the field on Sunday, but he still scored 30 points thanks to going 11-13 from the free throw line. He’s attempted at least eight free throws in five out of the last six games. Jaden McDaniels has been one of Minnesota’s best defenders and look for him to get plenty of chances to check Bridges. The Wolves have been one of the best three point shooting teams since the All Star break as their 38.4 percent from deep is eighth best in the league. The Nets have figured things out from deep and they’ll look to keep firing from downtown. Cam Johnson in particular has been terrific and he’s been driving to the basket a fair amount as well.

