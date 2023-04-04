Deadlines and Commitments - Closing Time Edition

Four games to go before the post-season. Then, barring a total collapse, the Nets will have nearly a week off to prepare for the first round of the playoffs, likely against the 76ers. There might be a roster move as well. Somewhere in there, the NBA will announce the winners of the Defensive Player of the Year — and All-Defensive Team; Most Improved Player; Teammate of the Year, etc.

—April 4 - Michael Grady returns to Brooklyn with Minnesota Timberwolves.

—April 6 - Moses Brown’s second and final 10-day contract expires. Nets could convert Brown to a standard deal, but it appears he wouldn’t be eligible for post-season play.

—April 9 - Regular season ends with 76ers facing Nets at Barclays Center. Luxury taxes are calculated based on roster at the end of the regular season. At this point, Nets tax bill should be around $6.9 million.

—April 10 - Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2023 (3:00 p.m. ET). Players who are waived by another team before March 1 can sign as late as this date and play in the post-season.

—April 10 - WNBA Draft. Liberty had the No. 6 pick but traded it in the Jonquel Jones deal. They currently have the 30th pick.

—April 11-14 - NBA Play-In Tournament. Nets look like they will avoid the play-in.

—April 15 - Start of NBA Playoffs. Assuming they don’t have to play in the play-in tournament, the Nets should have a week to rest up between end of the season and first game of the playoffs. Looks like Nets-76ers.

—May 1-2 - NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move-up to April 29-30)

—May 16 - The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes, aka the Draft Lottery. Nets won’t have a dog in this fight. Still, expect the affair to be the most watched NBA Lottery ever.

—May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move-up to May 14-15)

—May 19 - New York Liberty open their 2023 season vs. Washington Mystics in the District. Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney is the WNBA’s first super team.

—May 21 - New York Liberty open at home vs. Indiana Fever. Can Liberty get back to the attendance levels set a decade ago?

—June 1 - NBA Finals 2023 Game 1

—June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary). No parades this time.

—June 22 - NBA Draft. Nets currently have the 21st (their own,) 22nd (Suns) and 52th (their own) picks. That may change depending on the Nets and Suns record at the end of the regular season but not by much.

—June 29 - Qualifying offer deadline for two-ways David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith.

—June 30 - Free agency begins with teams permitted to talk with free agents. Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe and Cameron Johnson become free agents, the first two unrestricted, Johnson is restricted, meaning the Nets can match any offers he may receive. He reportedly turned down a four-year, $72 million extension from the Suns last summer.

—July 6 - Nets must decide on 2023-24 team option for Edmond Sumner at vets minimum.

—July 7 - NBA owners must pay luxury tax to the league. Before the trade deadline, the Nets tax bill looked like it would be $108.2 million. After the moves leading up the deadline, it’s now roughly $6.9 million. If the Nets stay above the tax threshold, they will be in the dreaded repeater tax next season.

It’s been a long year. Hope it gets longer.