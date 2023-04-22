Nets’ season ends with uninspiring Game 4 loss, 96-88, to 76ers

Pre-game expectations for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers were scarce, if they existed at all. Brooklyn’s entire game-plan had revolved around limiting the impact of star Sixer Joel Embiid over the first three games: relentless double-teaming of the league’s presumptive MVP on one end, working around around his dominant rim protection on the other. Every other factor in the series, to that point, had been a subsequent domino of whatever the Nets threw at Embiid.

Prior to Game 4, Embiid was ruled out with a right knee sprain suffered in Game 3, a Philadelphia win that felt like the death knell for Brooklyn’s season. But Embiid wasn’t going to be available to close out a potential sweep for the favored Sixers. Was that a faint sign of hope for the Nets to at least get a game off Philly, if not crawl back into the series? Especially after 76er Head Coach Doc Rivers hinted that this Game 4 wouldn't just be precautionary rest for his star center, saying Embiid’s MRI “did not turn out well” prior to Saturday’s game.

No, it wasn’t. Despite Embiid’s absence, the Nets faced with the same problems they dealt with for the first 75% of this series; a lack of shot-creating, shot-making, and defensive rebounding. It was another root canal of a game for Brooklyn, particularly on the offensive side, a painful and awkward way to end a painful and awkward season. Perhaps mercifully. Final score: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88.

At first, it appeared as if the Brooklyn Nets may ride the sudden worry around Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to a decisive Game 4 win. Halfway through the first quarter, the home team took a 19-8 lead over the visiting Sixers, their largest lead in the series to date. Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie had combined to hit three of Brooklyn’s first six 3-pointers early, and it appeared Philadelphia was wholly unprepared to score the ball without Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn’s staunch defense in the first half was led by none other than Nic Claxton, who finished the first 24 minutes with four blocks, including a brutal rejection of former teammate James Harden:

Harden, seemingly worried about getting destroyed by Claxton at the rim, gets destroyed by Claxton at the rim. And Clax with a little stare, too: pic.twitter.com/9vBECsZ4Il — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 22, 2023

He also finished the first half with 15 points and six rebounds, unquestionably the best player on the court to start Saturday’s action. Not only did he dominate his matchup with backup Philly center Paul Reed, but he made the Sixers going small an impossibility, using his size, athleticism, and touch to make six of his first seven field goals.

But, despite holding the Philadelphia 76ers to just 34% shooting from the floor in the first half, the Nets never threatened to pull away. Embiid or no Embiid, it was the same story for a Brooklyn offense that’s been cold as ice since the first half of Game 1.

They scored 19 points in the first six minutes, but it took them 14 more minutes to double their total. They started 3-of-6 from deep, but finished the half 2-of-13. Jacque Vaughn tried to switch it up, giving Patty Mills his first run of the playoffs, but Mills missed both of his 3-point attempts. Joe Harris, who finished the contest 0-4 from deep with four points, missed some open shots that were potential momentum-builders.

Ultimately, the Nets and Sixers piled up brick after brick in a brutal first half. The teams combined to shoot just 38% from the floor, including a ghastly 23% from three. Tobias Harris, who scored a game-high 25 points, was Philadelphia’s saving grace, offensively.

Tobias Harris gets inside for the layup to get the scoring started for us pic.twitter.com/aA6gboInr7 — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) April 22, 2023

The half was not a total failure for the Nets, who took a 48-40 lead into the locker room, but it sure felt like a missed opportunity to create some comfortably breathing room, especially in a game where a ten point led felt like twenty.

Predictably, that missed opportunity came back to bite Brooklyn in the behind. Early in the third quarter, the 76ers ripped off a 14-0 run, giving them a 56-53 lead. As if the Nets were seeing the ghosts of Embiid, dribble penetration completely ceased for the home team; the rest of the second half played out like a nightmare coming true.

The home crowd was completely devoid of energy over final 24 minutes, the loudest fans donned Sixer jerseys. Rather than desperation, both the home team and its fans seemed resigned to their fate, bleeding out slowly and painfully. Nic Claxton was no longer the beneficiary of aggressive driving and dishing from his teammates, and in a complete 180 from the first half, felt nearly invisible. After a dominant first half, he finished with 19 points, 12 boards, and four blocks.

Offensively, Brooklyn continued to chuck up 3-pointers to no avail second half. Two garbage-time makes pushed their rate from 20% to 24%. They continued to get beat for critical offensive rebounds - by guards, wings, forwards, Paul Reed (eight o-boards), you name it. It turns out that their series-long issues on the glass weren’t a byproduct of consistently doubling Joel Embiid, but something more sinister. An effort issue? A roster issue? Both?

Following the Sixers punching the Nets in the mouth to open the third quarter, the home team hung around, even taking a brief, 72-70 in the fourth quarter, but never truly punched back. The home team, playing in a neutral fan environment at best, scored just 51 points over the final three quarters of their season, and watched hopelessly as Tobias Harris nailed fadeaway after fadeaway.

It didn’t matter that Harden and Tyrese Maxey shot a combined 10-of-38 from the floor. It didn’t matter that Dinwiddie played his best game of the series, scoring 20 points on 13 shots. The Brooklyn Nets were out-rebounded 54-38 on Saturday afternoon, and couldn’t hit water from a boat. The same exact story as Games 2 and 3. This one may have felt a little different without Joel Embiid, but it sure didn’t play out that way.

For the third game in a row, Mikal Bridges shot poorly from the field, his mid-range pull-up game bothered by the length and physicality of Philly’s stable of wings including Harris and P.J. Tucker. Bridges scored 17 points on 6-18 shooting, dishing out three assists. Not surprising considering he led the NBA in minutes, games and miles traveled this season. His complementary wings, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson, didn’t provide much scoring help either, combing for just 19 points on 20 shots, including 3-11 from deep.

Another year, another first-round sweep for the Brooklyn Nets. This one may have been more expected, but for some reason, it doesn’t sting any less. Maybe it’s the collective weight of not winning a single, measly playoff game in two years. Maybe because it marks the official end to the epilogue of an era that, albeit mostly frustrating, represented real hope for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Yes, the stars that inspired that hope are now long-gone, especially in NBA years, but Nets fans still haven’t had a moment to reflect on what’s been lost, and the franchise’s new direction. Well, now they do.

What’s Next

The offseason.

