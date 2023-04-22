NBA Playoffs Watch Live: Game 4, Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1:00 EST on TNT and MY9

This is it. The Brooklyn Nets are down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round playoff matchup and if they lose on Saturday afternoon than their season is over.

It would not be an unexpected scenario since the Nets were pretty big underdogs heading into the series, but given that they had a real chance at winning Game 3 and find themselves in a Game 4 situation where the presumptive MVP, Joel Embiid is unavailable - well, it could have been a way different headline for today’s game preview.

Still, you have to go out and play it one game at a time. The Nets winning this series would be historic, but if you zoom in a little and think to yourself “the Nets winning this game today is very, very possible” then it makes the viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-0)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), WWOR/MY (local tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Throughout his tenure as a Net, we’ve seen Cam Johnson display more and more of his repertoire. He’s been attacking the basket and beating defenders off the dribble to go with his ace three point shooting. CJ had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes, and the Nets are going to need a similar game this afternoon. Speaking of driving to the basket, Cam Thomas made his way back into the Nets rotation! CT scored six points and handed out an assist in his 11 minutes on the court, and for a Nets bench that hasn’t been able to score, maybe Thomas can lessen the workload of the starters a bit if he sees the court? Jacque Vaughn essentially cut the rotation down to seven players on Thursday and with this being a must win, maybe he does it again. As a rule, if someone kicks you in the junk on purpose, you’re allowed to flex on em if you put them on a poster. Unfortunately for Nic Claxton, Tony Brothers and friends do not live by that motto and Clax got ejected after dunking on Embiid again. It’s a shame too since Claxton was having the best game of his career up to that point.

