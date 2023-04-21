Joel Embiid ruled out for Game 4 with right knee sprain

The Nets won’t have to plan for Joel Embiid Saturday afternoon when they try to avoid a first round sweep at Barclays Center. Embiid has been ruled out of the game with a right ankle sprain and there’s no guarantee that the 7-footer and likely MVP will be available for Game 5 on Monday in Philadelphia.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN were first with the news...

ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2023

Woj and Shelburne later reported on the details...

Embiid, who returned to Philadelphia on Friday to undergo an MRI on the knee, could be back in the lineup as soon as early next week, sources told ESPN. Still, it’s unclear if that return would come in time for a potential Game 5 on Monday if the Sixers don’t close out the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Saturday in Brooklyn.

The two wrote that Embiid injured the knee in the third quarter while contesting a drive by Cam Johnson. Embiid, who was limited to 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting in 38 minutes.

The Nets could wind playing two of the next three games at home. If they survive Games 4 and 5, Game 6 will be Brooklyn.

Earlier Friday, Woj reported that the NBA, after reviewing fragrant fouls on Embiid and James Harden in Game 3, decided against any further action.