Nets lose heartbreaker at Barclays, go down 0-3 vs. 76ers

Words cannot do the Game 3 that the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers just played justice. It was, at the very least, an inner circle contender for weirdest game of the season, playoffs or not, the sort of game that simultaneously lasts five minutes but also six hours. There were two ejections, neither of which resulted from an attempted kick to the jewels that came two minutes into the game. Joel Embiid, a shoe-in for the MVP award, was so hobbled by game’s end that he did not touch the ball on his team’s two most important possessions, but momentarily recovered to fly across the court for a superhuman, game-saving block in the game’s final seconds.

As with any bonafide cluster[redacted] of a game, no matter how fun it was, most of the discourse will focus on the officiating, which both mirrored and set the tone for the game itself. Similar to the 3-pointer, NBA teams and players have discovered just how valuable getting to the free-throw is, and how to exhaust that resource at all costs. Naturally, officiating has never been more important in determining the outcome of a game, the pace of which has increased to a point where referees are tasked with making multiple split-second, tough decisions on nearly every possession. With that said, holy [redacted] [redacted].

The veteran crew that worked Game 3 appeared entirely unprepared for what everybody and their mother expected to be the most physical installment in an already-chippy series. Make-up calls, wild swings from quarter-to-quarter, you name it. Neither side, nor the impartial observer, had anything positive to say about the zebras after this one.

However, as different as Game 3 was from Games 1 and 2 in Philly, there was one big similarity. The Brooklyn Nets lost. This loss, however, is certainly the most painful, and not just because it represents the de-facto end to their season, but because they were truly in it until the end. Their comebacks weren’t fake, this one never felt inevitable, the gap in top-shelf talent wasn’t overwhelming, especially with a hobbled Embiid. Brooklyn just lost, and instead of remembering this ridiculous night with a smile, it’ll be remembered as the bitter end, with the epilogue soon to come. Final score: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97.

Despite a rollicking, bucket-filled first quarter that closed with the Sixers leading 32-28, it was hard not to focus on the, let’s say, non-basketball activities of the frame. The game was hardly two minutes old when Spencer Dinwiddie connected with Nic Claxton on an alley-oop, a very welcome sight for Nets fans everywhere. Better yet, Joel Embiid picked up a foul on the back end of the play, turning the bucket into an and-one opportunity. As he does, he fell to the floor after the whistle, at which point Claxton made a point to step over his outstretched legs. Embiid responded with, well:

Embiid kicks Claxton after trying to step over him pic.twitter.com/l23qaOFvHV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2023

Claxton and his future descendants likely thanked their lucky stars that Embiid’s kick wasn’t a little more on-target. The rest of the Nets, meanwhile, may not have. The presumptive MVP avoided ejection, getting tagged with a Flagrant 1, perhaps thanks to his poor aim. Less than 24 hours after the league announced a one-game suspension for Draymond Green, another one of their stars was immediately in the middle of a similar situation, even if it wasn’t identical.

After five minutes or so of the Barclays Center crowd erupting at various replays of the incident during the review process, Brooklyn was awarded with two free-throws; Philly shot one as well, thanks to a technical foul stemming from Claxton’s Allen Iverson impression. All in all, the early hullabaloo hardly impacted the subsequent 46 minutes of play.

Claxton avenged himself throughout the night, though, having easily his strongest game thus far, finishing with 18 points on 8-9 shooting, and a plus/minus of 13. No other Net finished with a total greater than 1. He also did this to Joel Embiid just two possessions later:

Another notable contributor from the first half? None other than Cam Thomas, who scored six points in 11 first-half minutes, his first non-garbage time run of the series:

Cam Thomas sighting, up to six points in seven minutes, including this tough leaner: pic.twitter.com/2UYNaD2fey — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 21, 2023

However, it soon appeared that Game 3 would go the way of the first two games of the series. The Nets scored just 19 points in the second quarter, failing to knock down open shots and get out in transition, two factor that Head Coach Jacque Vaughn cited as being crucial to the series.

On the other end, Tyrese Maxey picked up where he left off, scoring 15 of his 25 points in the first half, torching long closeouts from the Nets with 3-pointers and aggressive drives. Philadelphia led 58-47 heading into halftime. Outside of Embiid’s kick, which, admittedly, was hard to ignore, this game looked and felt no different than the first two installments of the series.

The second half plunged all of us deep into the rabbit hole. An already-physical game reached another level, and Embiid’s right knee continued to deteriorate until he was fully limping out there. Brooklyn exploded out of the gates with a 14-0 run, ultimately winning the third quarter 35-18. James Harden ended up elbowing, rather than kicking another Net in the groin, but he connected. The result, somewhat unbelievably? An ejection:

Harden got ejected after this flagrant 2 foul on Royce O'Neale pic.twitter.com/a2bzAqY1kX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

An efficient 21-point night for the former Net ended before the fourth quarter began. And what a fourth quarter it was.

The Nets, despite entering the period with a six-point lead, could never pull away. Open 3-pointers danced around the rim but refused to appease an antsy Barclays Center crowd by falling through the cup.

Nic Claxton continued to do his part and involve himself more in a Nets offense that had struggled to create shots in the paint all spring long. Flip shots, reverse layups, and dunks were all on display, all the way up until his final moments on the court, where he flexed at Joel Embiid just a little too long after putting him in the basket:

Nic Claxton EJECTED for taunting after dunk on Embiid pic.twitter.com/ejAP3ygpTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

With that being his second ‘T’ of the game, Claxton’s night was finished.

It didn’t feel like it at the time, but his ejection marked the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. Following his ejection, Philadelphia outscored the home team 21-10, en route to a 102-97 victory.

Mikal Bridges did everything in his power to will the Nets to victory, but shooting just 9-26 on a boatload of tough pull-up jumpers wasn't going to cut it, despite the 26 points he scored. Cam Johnson did all he could, scoring 17 points on just ten shots, but missed a huge momentum, corner 3-pointer late in this one.

Spencer Dinwiddie may have had his best game of the series, putting up 20 points and seven assists, but he faltered down the stretch too, scoring just two points to go with two turnovers in the final quarter of play. Dinwiddie nearly tied the score with a layup in the game’s final seconds, but Embiid unfortunately chose a hell of a time to make the play of the day, blocking his shot just before it reached the glass:

EMBIID CLUTCH BLOCK pic.twitter.com/0FqpwgL4Fw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

The Nets would have one last chance to tie the game, however, just a few seconds later. Suffice to say, it did not go as planned, with their sideline-out-of-bounds play resulting in an immediate turnover:

THE NETS TURN IT OVER AND THE 76ERS LAY IT IN FOR THE COVER



Nets +4.5 ❌ pic.twitter.com/FgzxZRKo6J — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 21, 2023

On a wild night at the Barclays Center, the fat lady finally sung. An uneasy, anxiety-inducing, occasionally infuriating back-and-forth contest gave us an anti-climax. De’Anthony Melton nonchalantly took the ball down the court for a game-sealing dunk, and with it the Brooklyn Nets’ hopes and dreams.

The series is now 3-0 in favor of the heavy favorite in Philadelphia. The game that effectively ended Brooklyn’s season mirrored the season itself: a long, winding, and confusing road that ended in disaster, the outcome only feeling inevitable at its conclusion. The ending feels pretty obvious now.

What’s Next?

Brooklyn’s potential wake is scheduled for 1:00 pm E.T. on Saturday afternoon at the Barclays Center, the setting for the Nets’ Game 4 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The game will be simulcast on TNT, for the national audience, and My9, for the local one. WFAN will have the radio call.