NBA Playoffs Watch Live: Game 3, Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 est on TNT and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves down 2-0 in their first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, which in essence puts them in a must-win situation on Thursday night in Game 3.

The series seems to be a long-shot at this moment for the Nets, but it would be nice to put up some fight in these next few games at home to give their fans something to feel good about.

Again, the series isn’t technically over, but the Nets are really on the back of their heels right now.

Let’s get this win, though, it would be nice to see some momentum.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-0)

WHEN: 7:30 pm est

WHERE: TNT (national), YES Network (local tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Since coming to the Nets, Cam Johnson has gradually shown more and more of his arsenal. Johnson scored 28 points and did it in a variety of ways. He was able to drive to the basket, score off the dribble, attack the midrange, and was great from three point range. Playoff series are when bench players get their chance and make a major mark on the series. For many Nets fans, they’re wondering if Cam Thomas can be that spark plug that gives the offense some punch. The coaching staff hasn’t gone to Thomas when the regulars are here, but desperate times call for desperate measures and for a team that’s facing a must win, they’re going to need everybody ready to contribute at a moment’s notice. We’ve seen Thomas heat up before, so can he do it again under the bright lights of the postseason? If given the chance, we’ll see. The shot wasn’t there for Mikal Bridges on Monday night, but he did hand out seven assists in his 41 minutes of work. The playmaking is the next step of Bridges’ evolution, and if he’s able to grow that skill even more, he can take that next leap.

