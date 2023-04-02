Brooklyn Nets survive late Utah Jazz comeback , win 111-110

The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz entered their Sunday brunch at the Barclays Center with more than a few similarities. After a handful of seasons coming up short as contenders, each organization has taken this season to walk their first steps down a new path. The Nets, of course, started on their path after the trade deadline, whereas the Jazz took it apart immediately after last season. But both Brooklyn and Utah are trying to build towards the future without bottoming out in the present, banking on draft capital received in exchange for forfeiting their stars.

The main difference between the two squads lies in their short-term goals. Utah started the season by surprising everyone, sitting comfortably above the play-in tournament until the All-Star Break. Now, having gone 5-10 in their last 15 entering Sunday’s action, they look poised to slip below play-in range, and secure some ping-pong balls as we approach a much-hyped NBA draft class. Like the Jazz the Nets also own their pick this season, but that’s not stopping them from making a playoff push. Brooklyn entered Sunday with a magic number of three to capture the East’s six-seed and avoid the play-in - that is, a combination of three wins and Miami Heat losses.

That number shrunk to two after the Nets survived the Jazz on a sleepy Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Cam Johnson laid the ball up to take an 11-10 lead; it proved to be the final lead change of the game. For the rest of the afternoon, Brooklyn and Utah traded runs without ever trading the upper hand. Not that it didn’t get dicey. An early double-digit lead dropped to six, but stabilized at 11 by halftime; then, a game-high 23-point lead in the fourth quarter plunged to one single point with under ten seconds to go. The Jazz even attempted a game-winner at the buzzer after Seth Curry missed two free-throws with four seconds left. But Kelly Olynyk’s one-legged fader missed the rim completely, and with short breath and clenched fists, the Nets held on 111-110. Mission accomplished. I guess.

Throughout the first quarter, Brooklyn did something that lasted for only those 12 minutes: made their 3-pointers. A 4-of-9 mark from deep propelled them to a 30-17 lead at the first buzzer including three 3-pointers in a row pushed an early lead to 11:

But Brooklyn’s hot shooting wouldn’t last all day; the Nets finished the game having made nine of their 32 threes, just a 28.1% mark. The rest of the first half featured consistent inside-the-arc scoring, as Brooklyn shot 56% from two over the first 24 minutes. Nic Claxton certainly did his part, finishing the game with 14 points on a crisp 7-of-8 shooting, and continuing to threaten defenses as more than just a one-note lob threat:

Just love this for BKN/Claxton. UTAH late-switches the PnR, Clax posts his mismatch as the ball gets kicked out. They enter it to him, bucket. This is how you utilize him as more of a threat: pic.twitter.com/Op3QR4Fzxj — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 2, 2023

Overall, their first-half scoring was balanced; all five starters hit at least two field goals. Both the ball and the players were moving with energy; the offense flowed at a level it was simply incapable of a month ago:

Nets' offense is slowly getting there. Jazz defend this really well and BKN isn't perfect, but their movement and passing results in a good look (goaltend). Things never get stagnant: pic.twitter.com/DkInhKLGzm — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 2, 2023

Perhaps the clichés preaching patience and the importance of this new unit needing time to grow were not so empty.

But the biggest reason Brooklyn took a 53-42 lead into the half-time break, despite their long-range shooting cooling off after the first quarter, was their defense. The Nets were particularly effective defending Utah’s leading scorer and frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Lauri Markkanen. The stretch big from Finland, averaging over 25 points this season, shot just 3-of-9 in the first half for six points, bothered by physical defense and timely doubling from the Nets.

Instead, it was Talen Horton-Tucker preventing the Jazz from getting run out of the gym, scoring 17 points in the first half on a variety of tough pull-up jumpers.

Minor developments included Yuta Watanabe receiving eight minutes of run and sinking two 3-pointers, a welcome sight for a wing who had made just two of his 15 previous attempts entering Sunday. Mikal Bridges, meanwhile, couldn’t find the touch from the field, but an aggressive approach getting downhill granted him 13 free-throw attempts, contributing to another 30 points for the rising star, albeit on a clunky 25 shots.

Bridges credited “a lot of film, a lot of practice, just being out there and trying to read the game” for his newfound ability to draw fouls. He also gave shout-outs to two ex-teammates, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, calling them “two guys...that I watch a lot, how they draw fouls and get to the paint.”

As the third quarter wound down, these teams offered up more of the same. Brooklyn’s lead slowly but surely inched up to the 20-point range, and with much of the basketball world focused on the NCAA women’s championship game, the channel seemed safe to switch.

Then, the fourth quarter.

Initially, it looked like the starters were going to get some rest in the final frame, turning their attention to the final week of the season. But a five-man unit featuring Watanabe, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and Day’Ron Sharpe couldn’t hold the fort down, and the starters came rolling back in. A minor inconvenience, but no problem, right?

Wrong. The same Nets who defended their butts off and moved the ball for 36 minutes did neither in the final frame. The Utah Jazz aggressively trapped Spencer Dinwiddie with great success; he and his teammates reacted as if they were seeing a sixth defender on the court:

Nets as a team, including Dinwiddie, really did not react well to the Jazz double teaming him above the arc in the 4Q. Here, ball never gets to the other side of the court, TO: pic.twitter.com/GrwjZLZMq3 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 2, 2023

On the other end, THT and and Markkanen got into the lane at will, seemingly being escorted there by defenders on some possessions:

Nets will probably hold on, but plays like Mikal Bridges completely falling asleep on THT off-the-ball have allowed Utah to crawl back: pic.twitter.com/UnsZRkNNVl — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) April 2, 2023

After a slow start, Markkanen poured in 17 second-half points, and rookie Ochai Agbaji added 15. Were the Nets really going to blow another home game in excruciating fashion? Cleveland II?

Well, when Seth Curry stepped up to the line with four seconds left and missed both free-throws in a one-point game, it sure felt like it. There Kelly Olynyk was, dribbling up the court with ample time to get a look off, following 12 minutes of pathetic Brooklyn basketball where the Nets had erased any goodwill they’d built up. Why would the Basketball Gods grant this team this game? Somehow, they did:

Brooklyn wins, 111-110. Breathe out. Another step closer to clinching a playoff spot, and a win that doesn’t demand too much savoring. But the Nets and their fans will take it.

Milestone Watch

Mikal Bridges didn’t have his prettiest 30-ball ever, but it was his 11th 30-point game in 23 games as a Net, after just two in 365 games as a Phoenix Sun.

The Utah Jazz had 68 points through three quarters, the second-fewest surrendered by Brooklyn through three quarters this season (low: 62 points on March 5th vs. Charlotte).

Bridges’ 13 free-throw attempts marked a career-high, surpassing the 12 he took vs. Orlando last Sunday.

Spencer Dinwiddie, with his 17 points and 12 assists, recorded his ninth double-double of the season, tying a single-season career-high (2019-20 with Brooklyn).

The Whammy Effect

During the game, a stat appeared on the Jumbotron showing opponents have the worst free-throw shooting percentage at Barclays Center than any other arena.

After the game, Spencer Dinwiddie offered up some his signature commentary: “All credit to Mr. Whammy, for sure.” So, Spencer will the guys be taking Mr. Whammy out to dinner: “I think Joe Tsai can probably pay for dinner for about a year...actually, rent may help too.”

What’s next?

The Brooklyn Nets will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

