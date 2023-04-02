Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz, 3:30 PM EST on MY9

The regular season is coming to a close and the Nets are barely hanging on to that ever-important 6th seed in the East.

On Sunday afternoon they’ll look to pad that lead over the Heat as the Utah Jazz come to town.

Utah is essentially on the outside looking in out West, and probably would need a miracle to even make it into the play-in round. All things considered, they ended up putting together a somewhat respectable season.

I guess you could say the same thing about the Nets - all things considered, of course.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (42-35) vs. Utah Jazz (36-41)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. est

WHERE: MY9 WWOR (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Talen Horton-Tucker has been a revelation for Utah. Over his last three games, THT has averaged a touch over 28 points per game on .484/.381/.750 shooting splits. He likely won’t keep the 28 per game pace, but if he’s able to take on an expanded role while playing at a high level, it’ll give Utah management something to think about as they enter into a fun offseason. Deep shooting will be the key to this one. Since the All Star break, the Jazz are 28th in 3-point percentage at 33.3%. The team has been swamped with injuries and have missed their All-NBA forward, but if he’s back today, it’ll give them some scoring punch. Utah plays at one of the fastest paces in the league, and if the Nets can get hot from three, they can take full advantage. Even with their three point woes, the Jazz are still beasts on the boards and are fourth in the NBA in rebounding post All Star break. We’ve documented Brooklyn’s troubles closing out possessions and if they let Utah get second and third chance opportunities, it’ll keep Utah in it.

