GLUE GUYS: What needs to change for the Brooklyn Nets By Michael Smeltz Apr 18, 2023, 5:04pm EDT

The Glue Guys dig deep into games 1 and 2 of the Nets-Sixers series to pull out the ways the Nets need to change to produce wins as the series heads to Brooklyn.
