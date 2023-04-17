Nets fall in Philadelphia 96-84, now trail 0-2 in series

After a disappointing start to the postseason for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Game 2 provided Nets fans with a bit more hope, but that was it.

Brooklyn controlled much of the first half and saw its always-double-Joel Embiid stratagem see a bit more success, but ultimately they failed to take advantage while they still had a chance. Despite hanging in until the final minutes, they fell, 96-84.

The first quarter began well for the Nets, as seven quick points from Cam Johnson gave Brooklyn its first lead of the series shortly into the first quarter. Matchups in the half-court were swapped for both teams, with Mikal Bridges starting on James Harden instead of Dorian Finney-Smith. The latter, who is a bit stronger, instead drew PJ Tucker as an assignment, who had been giving the Nets issues on the offensive glass in the first matchup.

Tucker’s assignment changed as well. He was instead tasked with Nets star Mikal Bridges, who scored 23 points in the first half of Game 1.

Late in the first period Vaughn utilized a small-ball lineup for the first time, opting for Dorian Finney-Smith at center instead of backup big Day’Ron Sharpe. Pre-game, Vaughn hinted at the switch, indicating that the coaching staff viewed the two players as playing similar roles on the floor. Johnson finished the quarter with 10 points, a game-high.

Johnson shot well in Game 1 as well, nailing seven of 11 field goals. Pregame on Monday, he commented on his hot start, dispelling the idea that comfort in the postseason contributed. “Nah, finding a rhythm. That’s all any shooter ever wants is to just find a rhythm,” he said. “ I got a good rhythm in shootaround and practices before so it’s feeling good for me.”

The two teams stood knotted up at 25 points after the first period.

CJ’s hot shooting didn’t cease in the next period, where he quickly tallied eight more points. The Nets continued to play small-ball, even with Embiid on the floor. With 4:40 remaining, the Nets even took out Finney-Smith and ran with Royce O’Neale at center, who promptly dropped in a three-pointer. A Johnson dunk on the ensuing possession capped off an 11-3 run, giving Brooklyn its first double-digit advantage and forcing a timeout from Doc Rivers.

Cam Johnson finished a 22-point first half with a monster slam dunk on Joel Embiid

The Nets were ahead at halftime, 49-44, but could have easily stood in a better spot if not for missed opportunities at the free throw line. The Nets shot 7-for-11 at the charity stripe, with both Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie accounting for empty trips.

The Nets started the second with a basket, but that was all Doc Rivers needed to see to call timeout and turn off Brooklyn’s proverbial faucet. Instead, Philadelphia’s shots started splashing in, putting the Sixers ahead for the first time since early in the second quarter. Vaughn called a timeout just as quickly, but to no avail. The flooding continued with a 9-0 run, ballooning Philly’s lead to eight points. The Nets were able to chip away to close the period despite Philadelphia’s momentum and a loud Wells Fargo Center crowd. After only managing to score 14 points in the game’s penultimate quarter, the Nets trailed 63-68 with 12 minutes remaining.

Brooklyn was able to finally quench its thirst for long range shooting in the fourth quarter, but not at the rate that was necessary to overcome a Sixers team hitting its stride. Embiid sat for an extended period of time to begin the period — briefly returning to the locker room — but the Nets could make no progress with Paul Reed on the floor. Timely shooting from Seth Curry brought Brooklyn within seven points, but an emphatic rejection from Embiid on a streaking Cam Johnson at the 3:58 marked a turning of the tides that would be undone.

Jacque Vaughn

Ultimately, Brooklyn’s defensive game plan had an impact, but poor shooting from the visitors in black-and-white rendered it meaningless. The Nets will head to Brooklyn down 0-2, looking to win at least one game and avoid a sweep. Game 3 is on Thursday at 7:30pm.

