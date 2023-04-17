NBA Playoffs Watch Live: Game 2, Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm on TNT and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets will look to even their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, after falling in Game 1, 121-101.

Brooklyn entered the series as underdogs and really lived up to that name on Saturday - except for the heroics expected, in the end, from most underdogs. That part never game to fruition.

In Game 2 they will try and keep the high-powered 76ers offense from putting up another 120-spot against them, all while trying to get Mikal Bridges and their outside shooters going early.

Again, it won’t be easy for these Nets to pull of this series win, but right now we’re just taking it one game at a time; starting Monday night in Philadelphia.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at Philadelphia 76ers (1-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), YES Network (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game preview.

The 76ers only won the rebounding battle by three, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Philly grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and scored 21 second chance points as a result. Possessions take on even greater importance in the postseason and the Nets can’t afford to give this tough Philadelphia team more opportunities to score. Brooklyn lives and dies on the 3-pointer, and they’re going to need to fire up a lot more than 29 if they want to win tonight. They went a pretty great 13-of-29 from downtown, led by Cam Johnson’s 4-of- 6 from deep. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they turned it over 19 times and when you don’t make the most out of every possession, you’re in trouble. Mikal Bridges put on a good showing as the leading man on Saturday. He scored 30 points on .667/.500/1.000 shooting splits in 34 minutes of playing time. He got his buckets the way he knows best: by attacking off the ball, punishing drop coverage in the midrange area, and finishing at the basket. He didn’t much success after halftime, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Nets work to get him more touches and shots as the game progresses.

For more on the 76ers, check out Liberty Ballers.