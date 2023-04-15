Nets and 76ers open up the 2023 NBA Playoffs

When the 2022-2023 NBA season began, the Brooklyn Nets hoped to embark on a championship journey. For a while, it looked like everything was going according to plan. However, things went haywire and everything changed suddenly. To the Nets’ credit, they stuck with the program and earned their playoff spot. It’s a long road to 16 wins, but stranger things have happened and the Nets are hoping they can shock the world.

Awaiting the Nets will be the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc Rivers and friends are looking to finally break through and go on an extended playoff run. Philly has been one of the best teams in the NBA in recent years and a long playoff run would be a tremendous accomplishment for a franchise that hasn’t made it past the second round since Allen Iverson’s MVP peak. The road begins here.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons. That’s it. Everyone else is healthy. The Nets two two-ways, RaiQuan Gray and Dru Smith, are ineligible for the post-season.

Danuel House had been dealing with a foot injury, but he and all the other Sixers are good to go.

The game

Philly swept the regular season series. Based on the roster construction of the Nets and the changing circumstances of each contest, there really isn’t too much to take away from those games so let’s keep it moving.

We’ve got big series previews for you! The Glue Guys did one, Paul Hadrick of Liberty Ballers did one for us, and Lucas Kaplan chopped it up with the folks at LB. Tap in!

James Harden’s health is one of the biggest questions in this series. Our old friend has been dealing with an Achilles injury since March, and that type of injury is the scariest injury in the game. He’s gotten time to rest up, and now that we’re in the postseason, he’ll be out there for his usual 34+ minutes. The bitterness surrounding his exit from Brooklyn is long gone, so he and everyone else can move on to the competition aspect of things without the personal animosity attached to it.

For the Nets, they have to figure out how to handle the assignments when they switch. Harden took it to Joe Harris every time he got the switch, and the Nets will try to scheme to limit that from happening.

When you’re online, you tend to find yourself in the news. That’s where Spencer Dinwiddie found himself as he engaged in a war of words with his former Washington Wizards teammate, Kyle Kuzma. Silly as it was, Dinwiddie has more pressing matters on his hands starting today. The Nets need a downhill threat, and they will need Dinwiddie to continue striking the right balance between getting shots for himself and creating good looks for his teammates.

When you’re trying to pull off an upset, you need to be on fire from 3-point range. Brooklyn revamped their offense to be more three point heavy, and towards the end of the season, players like Cam Johnson and Joe Harris will be absolutely essential to the Nets’ chances. Same with former Sixer and Doc Rivers’ son-in-law, Seth Curry. The Nets like to aim for at least 40 3-pointers a night, and they’ve got to make their fair share if they want to stay close to Philly.

The Nets will try to push the tempo and get Philly on the run as much as possible. Post All Star break, the 76ers were 29th in pace, averaging only 96 possessions per game. After the break, the Nets were ninth best in opponent’s turnover rate, and if they can force the Sixers into mistakes, it will help them find easy buckets in transition.

Meanwhile, Harden once again talked about his decision to force a trade in the middle of last season. The now 33-year-old said he felt vindicated by what happened after he asked out, meaning the subsequent trades of the other members of the Big Three.

“I don’t want to really go into that. But there’s a lot of internal things that was going on, which was one of the reasons why I made my decision,” Harden said after the 76ers’ practice Friday afternoon. “And everybody talked down on me and gave me negative feedback or whatever you want to call it.

“But now fast forward today, nobody’s like, OK, James was smart, James knew what he was doing. Which I don’t want credit, but it’s like, I’m happy where they are now. I mean, best of luck to those guys and [Nets owner] Joe Tsai and that organization. They turned what they had into something really good, so they’re in the playoffs and nothing but great, great talk about those guys and organization.”

Player to watch: Joel Embiid

Say hello to the likely MVP. It’s been a long journey here for The Process, and his amazing play has made all the lean years worth it. The big guy destroyed all competition this season to the tune of 33.1 points on .548/.333/.857 shooting splits. Not to be outdone, “The Process” also averaged ten rebounds and close to two blocks a game. Embiid will wear opponents out, and the early strategy from the Nets will probably focus on doubling him every chance they get. As Paul Hudrick mentioned above, Embiid is a much better passer now than before and he’ll look to make the right play every time Brooklyn throws something new at him.

Nic Claxton had an All Defensive team caliber season and put together the best season of his young career. He made gains in a variety of areas, and this series will put all of them to the ultimate test. Claxton held his own against Embiid and didn’t back down when pressed by the big fella. The Nets will look to give him as much as he needs and throw a series of doubles at Embiid. With Claxton being as important as he is, he has to avoid getting into foul trouble. Day’ron Sharpe will get his first real playoff minutes as Clax’s backup, and he’s going to be counted on to help fix Brooklyn’s rebounding woes. It’s going to take everybody on the roster pushing in the right direction if the Nets want to pull off the upset.

