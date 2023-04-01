Mikal Bridges by the numbers ... and oh, what sweet numbers they are!

There were, last night, moments of sheer awe for Nets fans, probably none more awesome than this one near the end of the third. No need to describe it. Just appreciate it...

WHAT A SHOT pic.twitter.com/KDfu2Y2qO5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 1, 2023

It was that kind of night for Mikal Bridges who finished with 42 points on 16-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line. So, we figured we would celebrate the night with a by-the-numbers appreciation of Bridges heroics.

The 42 points from Mikal Bridges marked the third 40-point game of his career, all with Brooklyn. In addition, he scored 20-plus in each half, the eighth and ninth such halves of his career. Seven of those have come in the month of March; eight as a Net in total.

He has now scored 40 or more points in three games this season as a Net, matching Kevin Durant and Cam Thomas. He also has four games of 35 or more points and 10 games of 30 or more ... all in 22 games as a Net.

Mikal Bridges’ total of 461 points in March is the most points any Net has ever scored in the third month of the year, surpassing John Williamson’s 436 in 1978. It’s also the second highest total for any Net in any month in franchise history. Kevin Durant scored 471 last November. Bridges is now averaging 20.1 points for the season.

Breaking down his most recent streak...

—For the season, he has now passed the 20 points per game milestone, averaging 20.1 points a game on 48/40/90 shooting splits. Last year, he averaged 14.2 for season. When he was traded to Brooklyn, he was averaging 17.2.

—As a Brooklyn Net, he is averaging 27.5 points in 22 games on 51/43/91 shooting splits.

—Over the last 10 games, the numbers are 29.5 on 51/39/91 shooting splits.

—And in the last three, he’s at 36.7 points with a mind-blowing 55/65/96 shooting splits, including two games of 40+.

—Bridges career high in Phoenix was 34. He’s had 34+ six times since coming to Brooklyn.

He is now the minutes leader for the NBA at 2,810, 73 ahead of Julius Randle who is out for the rest of the regular season, and 101 ahead of Anthony Edwards who missed three games last week. Bridges was the top minutes man last season as well, with 2,854, a number he will top this season as long as his “Iron Man” streak continues.

And finally, he has amassed more points since the deadline trades (604) than Kyrie Irving (444) and Kevin Durant (126) combined. His 27.0 scoring average since the trades is also higher than Irving (26.1) or Durant (25.2)

As we tweeted during the Hawks game, he is just part of the haul the Nets received for Durant...

Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Four firsts, all unprotected, a pick swap, two seconds and an $18.1 million trade exception — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) April 1, 2023

... or as longtime Nets fan Evan Roberts of WFAN tweeted.

I’m fully appreciating the awesomeness that is Mikal Bridges — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) April 1, 2023

‘Nuff said.