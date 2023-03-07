Long Island Nets win 15th straight, clinch G League post-season spot

The Long Island Nets are now 21-3 after winning their 15th straight game, giving the Nets G League affiliate the third longest winning streak in league history.

Long Island defeated the Motor City Cruise, 114-102, Tuesday morning during the team’s annual Education Day game at Nassau Coliseum, which attracted nearly 5,000 fans, mostly Long Island school children. In doing so, Long Island also clinched its third playoff berth in franchise history.

Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. led the way for Long Island, tallying 29 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes. Long Island forward Jordan Bowden recorded 20 points, five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes while Brooklyn’s other two-way guard, Dru Smith, notched 19 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes. As they have throughout the streak, Long Island used pace and defense to build an early lead...

CLEAR THE RUNWAY FOR ALONDES WILLIAMS! ✈️ @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/xJakoGXKVR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 7, 2023

The Nets average winning margin in the streak has been close to 15 points a game.

Long Island’s offense set the tone in the first quarter, shooting 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) from the field. The Nets closed the period ahead by two, 21-19. The momentum continued for the Nets as they outscored the Cruise 25-24 in the second, going into the locker at halftime ahead by three, 46-43.

The Nets remained steady in the third quarter, shooting 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the field to outscore Motor City 28-22 in the period and head into the fourth ahead by nine, 74-65. Long Island was hot on both sides of the ball during the final period, shooting 14-of-23 (60.9 percent) from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from long range. Additionally, the Nets outrebounded the Cruise 13-9 to go on to defeat Motor City by 12, 114-102.

The streak is by the longest in the history of the Nets G League operations and the longest in the G League this season. Two days ago, the Brooklyn Nets honored Ronnie Burrell, Long Island’s rookie head coach, for twice winning the G League coach of the month...

Long Island Nets coach, Ronnie Burrell, joins @Meghan_Triplett to reflect on being awarded the G-League Coach of the Month for the second time.



Watch and Stream #NETSonYES LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6QsA pic.twitter.com/dIMvvnaQji — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2023

In addition to the game, the Long Island Nets also held a discussion on diversity and inclusion in sports...

Kevin Estime and Branden McLaughlin Jr. participated in the Team Up for Unity Education Day with the Long Island Nets at the Nassau Coliseum. Saw a great game and had a discussion on diversity and inclusion in sports. #gomules @MalverneUFSD @MalverneHS @supt4kids @Sec_VIII_Ath pic.twitter.com/2RLvGy18qB — Malverne Athletics (@GoMHSMules) March 7, 2023

Cruise forward Stanley Umude posted 23 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 42 minutes. Motor City center Jaylen Johnson tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Long Island will face Maine on the road on Thursday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Nets will open post-season play on March 28.