Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets, 8:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Houston Rockets have very little interest in winning basketball games at this point, which is why I’m absolutely frightened as the Brooklyn Nets head to Houston on Tuesday night.

The Rockets are just 0.03 percentage points ahead of the Detroit Pistons for last place in the NBA; both teams probably more excited about watching Victor Wembanyama this afternoon than thinking about winning a basketball game this evening.

Still, you know the deal: trap game, etc.

The Rockets, to their credit, have won two games in a row, while the Pistons are on an 8-game losing streak.

Let’s hope that streak stops at two games.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (36-28) at Houston Rockets (15-49)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

In his 28 minutes per game on the court, [Sengun is] averaging close to 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists a night on 55% shooting from the field. He’s also a great passing big man and as he and his young teammates get more experience, the Rockets offense will begin to climb the rankings. Sengun has gotten benched a few times by Stephen Silas, and for a team that needs its young players to get as many reps as possible, that’s a questionable decision. You need to give young players the room and freedom to learn, screw up, and get better. The Nets have some more size in the frontcourt, and it’ll come in handy tonight. Nerlens Noel figures to make his Nets debut tonight, and he’ll back up Nic Claxton. Claxton had his usual solid day at the office with 8/12/3/3 in 26 minutes of action vs. Charlotte. Clax and Noel will get a workout guarding the basket as the Rockets are fourth in the league in shots inside the restricted area, but are third worst in efficiency. If the Nets can shut the Rockets off at the rim and keep them off the foul line, they’ll be able to control the flow of the game.

