Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets, 6:00 PM EST on YES Network

No one saw any scenario in which the Nets would head into Boston and beat the Celtics on Friday night, but, well, here we are.

In a much-needed victory over the 2nd place Celtics the Nets got back a little bit of their rhythm.

Now they head home to welcome a not-very-good Charlotte Hornets team who is currently 9-25 on the road this season.

At this point you have no idea which Nets team is going to show up from game-to-game, but I sure hope it’s Friday night’s Nets. A 2-game win streak on paper won’t look like much but this team could certainly use the momentum as they look to stay afloat as the 6th seed in the East.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (35-28) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-45)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

The Nets have some reinforcements coming in. On Saturday, the team agreed to sign Nerlens Noel to a ten-day contract. Nothing is official yet. The Nets are probably trying to time the beginning of the ten-day. Under league rules, teams can sign players to two consecutive ten-day before having to decide whether to keep him. Still, Noel should give the Nets a suitable backup option at center and some much needed size to go along with Nic Claxton. The Nets have fallen to last in the NBA in rebounding (!!), which makes them essentially tying the Celtics on the boards Friday night all the more surprising. Charlotte is near the bottom of the league with Brooklyn, so whoever owns the boards has a great chance to control the pace of this contest and make something happen. Mark Williams figures to be a thorn in Brooklyn’s side. The rookie big man is the best rebounder left on the team and figures to be someone they keep in the years ahead. He and Claxton will battle on the inside and look to protect the rim when teams get to the basket.

