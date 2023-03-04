Woj: Nets signing Nerlens Noel

The Nets are signing a back up center. Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Saturday morning that Nerlens Noel, the 6’10” veteran NBA big, will be joining Brooklyn.

Free agent center Nerlens Noel is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. After completing buyout with Pistons, Noel joins a Nets team needing some size off the bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

Noel, 28, is known primarily for his defense. He was waived and bought out four days ago and will now fill in as Nic Claxton’s back-up, a role previously played by Day’Ron Sharpe. The Post reports:

After signing a three-year, $31 million deal with the Knicks in 2021, Noel played in just 25 games in 2021-22, hampered by a string of maladies, including plantar fasciitis. Knee and hamstring issues also plagued Noel, who also had a lengthy bout with COVID.

Noel is now seen as healthy. The Nets had an open roster spot after trading Kessler Edwards to the Kings shortly before the trade deadline. In the trades that sent Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Phoenix and Dallas, the Nets added T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris to the mix to even things out and keep an open roster spot.

Nets fans and NBA pundits had long wondered if the team would add a back-up big. In recent weeks, Jacque Vaughn had noted that Claxton was playing many more minutes than ever before. In Brooklyn’s win over Boston Friday night, the 6’7” Dorian Finney-Smith played the small ball 5, blocking two shots in the second quarter that helped turn the game around.

Noel has played previously for Philadelphia, Dallas and Oklahoma City. He had a $9.2 million salary this season with a club option for $9.7 million next season, the final years of a four-year, $31 million deal. No details on how much the Pistons paid Noels in the buyout. The Nets will presumably pay Noel the vets minimum for the rest of the season, making him a free agent this summer.

The Kentucky product had his best season with the Knicks two years ago before going down in early February 2021, playing in 54 games and averaging 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.2 blocks in 64 games, 41 of them starts. He finished second in blocks that year behind Rudy Gobert. He had averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games (3 starts) for Detroit before the buyout and has career averages of 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The signing is yet another indication the Nets are not tanking but intend to push for a playoff spot.