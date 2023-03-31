Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to keep some distance between themselves and the Miami Heat for 6th place in the East as they welcome in the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night; the same Atlanta Hawks who are looking to catch the Miami Heat who sit 1.5 games ahead of them in 7th place.

Basically, both teams are looking for a much-needed win while the Heat are hoping there’s a world in which both teams lose. Good luck with that.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (41-35) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-38)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The transition to a new team has been a bit of a rocky one for DJM. The team hasn’t taken the leap they expected, and while his numbers are decent enough, it speaks to his adjusting role. His free throw rate is at the lowest of his career and he’s at a career low on shots inside of three feet. He’s shooting a respectable 34.9 percent from three point range, but his game is at its best when he’s attacking the basket and going downhill. As the Hawks figure out how to build their future, getting a good feel for Murray’s role and how to best utilize him will be high on the to-do list. Mikal Bridges is up for a pretty cool award. On Thursday, he was announced as one of the 12 finalists for the Teammate of the Year award. Bridges has been the model star on and off the court as the team transitions into a new era. He put together another great game on Wednesday as his 27/6/6 helped seal the win for Brooklyn. As I’ve written before, Bridges is a wonderful cutter and the Hawks allow the third most shots inside the restricted area in the league this season. Look for Bridges and the Nets to attack and persist their way into the paint at every opportunity.

For more on the Hawks, check out Peachtree Hoops.