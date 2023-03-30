Mikal Bridges one of 12 finalists for Teammate of the Year award

Mikal Bridges was named Thursday as one of 12 Finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, the NBA announced...

The finalists for the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



The award honors the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-the-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other players in and around the NBA, as well as commitment and dedication to the player’s team.

A panel of NBA executives selected the finalists, which is comprised of six players from each conference. Current players will then select the winner from the pool of 12 finalists.

Last season, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday won the award, which was his second time receiving the honor. The winner will be named the last week in April. No Net has ever won the award.