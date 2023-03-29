YES Network to offer direct-to-consumer streaming service for Nets, Liberty, Yankees

YES Network is finally launching a direct-to-consumer streaming service that will cover all Yankees, Nets and Liberty games, starting Thursday, the opening of the Yankees 2023 season. The service will be another option to watch the three teams. The service will be available on a monthly basis for $24.99 or on an annual basis for $239.99. Fans who sign up through the end of April will get discounts.

According to a press release Thursday, the YES Network will still be be available for streaming via the YES App at no extra cost to fans who receive YES through their traditional pay television service providers. Customers can purchase this new product through the YES App, which will be the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of the Yankees, Nets and Liberty in YES’ regional coverage territory. The YES App is accessible exclusively on the Web at www.watchyesnetwork.com and through devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Samsung connected TVs.

YES will offer its direct-to-consumer product on both a monthly and annual subscription basis, per the network. A monthly subscription will be priced at $24.99 and an annual subscription will be priced at $239.99. As a special offer through April 30, 2023, customers can purchase a monthly subscription at the introductory price of $19.99 and an annual subscription at the introductory price of $199.99. Customers who sign up for the monthly subscription through April 30, 2023 will receive the $19.99 introductory price through the end of 2023.

“We are pleased to introduce a direct subscription option,” said Jon D. Litner, CEO of the YES Network. “For more than 20 years, YES has provided fans with a best-in-class sports viewing experience. Fans continue to tune in to and engage with YES in record numbers for the most in-depth and most innovative coverage of our teams and our other award-winning programming. With this new direct-to-consumer offering, we are broadening our reach by making YES available to more fans in our regional footprint than ever before.”

The streaming service has been in the works for a while. Back in July, Yankee president Randy Levine told the Carton and Roberts show that the service will likely mimic that of the Red Sox’s NESN360 which was launched this season. It is a pay site. that provides access to Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games.

“You have to provide coverage for all of your fan base,” Levine said back then. “Younger fans tend to stream. You’re going to see a direct-to-consumer package come out from YES very, very soon.”

The streaming service will permit Nets fans to watch all their games. Earlier today, YES announced that two upcoming Nets games — on April 2 vs. the Jazz and April 9 vs. the 76ers — will air live on My9 due to a scheduling conflict with the Yankees.

Cable and satellite providers that telecast the Nets, Liberty and Yankee games on YES include Optimum, Spectrum, Fios, Xfinity, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Blue Ridge Communications and Cox Contour, among others. YES’ regional coverage territory includes New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.