Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Nets are back in Brooklyn and they’ll get a bit of a gimme as the Houston Rockets roll into town.

Houston is thriving at the bottom of the Western Conference standings while riding a 6-game losing streak.

The Nets, meanwhile, are sitting a half game ahead of the Miami Heat in 6th place and at the moment they are out of the play-in round.

If the Nets were to lose to the Rockets on Wednesday that would probably result in it being the absolute worst loss of the season. There are no “true” gimmes in the NBA but man the Nets really need this win and it would be such a buzzkill if they didn’t get it.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (40-35) vs. Houston Rockets (18-58)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, the Rockets are the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA as their 32.6% from deep is last in the league. Houston currently doesn’t have any plus 3-point shooters, so they make it a point to attack the basket as much as they can. They’re seventh in the league in drives and third in shots inside the restricted area. However, they have the fifth worst shooting percentage on drives and fourth worst inside the restricted area. Add all that up and it’s a good reason why the team is 27th in offensive efficiency. On the flip side, the Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league while the Nets are tied for the very worst. Brooklyn has gotten better on the boards over the past few games and if they’re able to keep exceeding expectations, they’ll have a chance to keep their slim half game lead on the Miami Heat. Having two days off will do wonders for Nic Claxton. Clax has been handling the bulk of the interior responsibilities for the Nets, and he’s continued to add on to his game. He and Day’Ron Sharpe will get another chance to go up against Alpern Sengun.

For more on the Rockets, check out The Dream Shake.