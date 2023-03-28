Nets give Moses Brown second 10-day deal

The Nets announced Tuesday morning that they are extending Moses Brown for another 10 days. Brown had been signed to his first 10-day on March 17. However, he played only four minutes in one game, the Nets loss to the Magic two days ago.

Brown, 7’2” tall with a 7’3.5” wingspan, fell behind Day’Ron Sharpe on the Nets depth chart almost immediately after the signing. Sharpe dramatically picked up his game, averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, including 5.3 offensive boards, in 15.8 minutes over the four games Brown was available.

Now, presumably, the Nets want to give the 23-year-old Queens native more time to prove himself starting with Tuesday’s practice at HSS Training Center.

“Moses is with us for another 10 days, which is good,” said Jacque Vaughn in talking to media Tuesday. “Just seeing him on the floor, I’ve enjoyed having him in the gym. I enjoy talking to him. I enjoy his work rate, which has been good. I think he’s blended into our group, whether that’s saying good morning to Cam Johnson or Nic Claxton, saying good morning to him. I always think that’s a good sign, that other people are conversing with you.

“He’s 23 years old, he’s long, he can run the floor. It’s great to see him versus Atlanta --- he’ll get a couple minutes. So that’s been good.”

Under league rules, Brown’s term with the Nets would end on April 6, three days before the last game of the regular season. Should they want to keep him beyond that, they’d have to convert his 10-day to a standard deal. However, he apparently would be ineligible for the post-season because he was signed and waived to a two-way by the Knicks after March 1.

The Nets are Brown’s third team this season, having spent most of it with the Clippers, and seventh team in four years. He played for the Trailblazers, Thunder, Mavericks and Cavaliers in his first three years. His best year was in OKC where he averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 43 games, 32 of them starts, in the 2020-21 season.