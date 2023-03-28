FILM STUDY: It is time to heap more on Nic Claxton’s plate

As if Nic Claxton did’t have enough responsibilities already...

The fourth-year center is second in the league in blocks, whether you measure them by his per-game average of 2.5 or his season total of 176. Either way, he’s rejecting a ton of attempts in his campaign for some All-Defense, or perhaps Most Improved Player recognition.

This level of intimidation at the rim comes after Claxton has already established himself as the NBA’s premiere switch-big; calculator nerds and hoop purists alike can appreciate both the functional and aesthetic value of watching a gangly almost-seven-footer slide his feet, turn his hips, and leave explosive perimeter talents disheveled 20 feet from the basket. Darius Garland, as shifty as they come, had his own problems dealing with Claximum Security when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Brooklyn Nets:

Claxton shutting down Garland again on a switch, this time ending it with a block: pic.twitter.com/G5wEy9iqet — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 24, 2023

But we are now fully aware of what he’s capable of on the defensive end. Descending from the rafters to reject layups, locking up guards in isolation, nothing surprises us anymore.

Likewise, Claxton’s offensive production is also at an all-time high. But there’s still a sense of mystery there. Does it feel like he’s fully unlocked on that end already? If not, what would the next steps look like? (And no, I’m not just talking about an improved free-throw percentage, although his 65% success rate since February started is a real improvement from the eye-gouging 47% it was before that. That new form seems to be paying dividends.) On a Brooklyn roster that will forever be searching for more offense for as long as they are together, Nic Claxton may be the resource to invest in.

He may not be the league leader in shooting percentage any longer. Walker Kessler, the Jazz rookie recently moved ahead of him in that category and in effective field goal percentage but Claxton is still above the 70% mark for the season in both categories and has proven his durability as well.

After missing significant time to injury and illness his first three years, Clax has played 2,073 minutes in 70 games this season which ranks him 66th in the NBA. In his three seasons before this one, he had accumulated a grand total of 1,755!

The next chance to see the Clax Attack in action is on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Nets will play host to the Houston Rockets.