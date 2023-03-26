Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 6:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets had a much-needed win on Saturday night against the Miami Heat. The victory gave the Nets a half-game lead over the Heat for 6th place in the East.

On Sunday evening they’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Orlando Magic, a team that is all but out of the playoff hunt. However, they are playing some inspired basketball still and not quite taking their foot off the gas.

Orlando is on a 2-game win streak and looking to hit the .500-mark at home on the season with a win over the Nets.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (40-34) at Orlando Magic (31-43)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Nets have won the rebounding battle the past two games, and tonight will be another good test for them. Day’Ron Sharpe has found his way back into the rotation and has had the best stretch of play in his career thus far. He and Claxton will do battle with Wendell Carter, Jr. on the inside. WCJ has found his way after getting away from the Chicago Bulls and is a good bet for 15 points and nine rebounds a night. He’s gotten better from three point range each season he’s been in the league and is shooting a career best 34.8 percent from downtown. Orlando has a lot of talented youngsters on the club, and Franz Wagner is one of their shining stars. The second year player has taken a leap and has seen his numbers increase across the board this year. Mikal Bridges put forth another solid outing last night as his 27 points, seven assists, and two steals paced the Nets attack. What made his game excellent was that he kept the Heat defenders off balance and got to the free throw line 11 times, making ten of them.

