Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 8:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets head to Miami with a 5-game losing streak in what essentially is a must-win game against the Heat.

Brooklyn sits a half game behind the Heat for 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings. That puts them in the play-in tournament, for the moment.

Yeah, no one wants to have to go out and “win one to get in.” With the way the Nets are playing, though, they seem to be trending toward cementing themselves in that position.

That is, unless they can get past the Heat — and stay there!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at Miami Heat (40-34)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The matchup between Butler and Mikal Bridges promises to be an exciting one. Bridges had one of the best games of his career last time he saw Miami as he lit them up to the tune of 45 points on 17-24 shooing from the field. MB had a great bounce back game on Thursday with 32 points and six rebounds on 11-19 shooting from the field. One of the great things about Bridges is he’s able to consistently get to his spots on the floor and fire up a high quality shot. It’s an incredibly valuable skill and one that can always bail the Nets offense out when they get in a rut or become overly reliant on three point shooting. This is the last time we’re gonna see Udonis Haslem, so salute to him for a great career. We’ll see him again when the Heat retire his number. The Nets are still dead last in the NBA in rebounding, but they won the board battle their last two games. That’s a huge development for the team, and a big part of that has been the play of Day’Ron Sharpe. Sharpe has been a revelation over the past few games and is looking like a solid contributor and someone who can spell Nic Claxton. The Nets have been letting Clax go back to switching on guards more, and he’s been doing his thing. Sharpe and Claxton will do battle with Bam Adebayo.

For more on the Heat, check out Hot Hot Hoops.