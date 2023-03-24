Long Island Nets, like the parent club, lose late, 115-113

Like their NBA parents, the Long Island Nets were in a close game Thursday night and like Brooklyn, they lost in a heartbreaker, 115-113, to the Lakeland Magic in the Central Florida city. The Nets are now 23-8. They are the East’s top seed with one regular season game, vs. the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, on Saturday night in Texas. After a first round bye, they open post-season next Thursday.

After 14 lead changes, the Nets tied the game on a made three-point shot by Chris Chiozza with 40 seconds on the clock. Scrubb hit two free throws after being fouled by Gates with 25 seconds in the game. Chiozza turned over the ball in the final seconds helping the Magic split the season series. While the Nets playoff position is set, they have now lost five of their last six after winning 16 straight. Lakeland needed the win. They are now in a three-way tie for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with one game remaining.

Kaiser Gates netted 27 points off the bench, while David Duke Jr. tallied 24 points for the Nets to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. As per usual, he had his share of highlights...

DUKE WITH A ONE HAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/ygCS7pLCSP — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 23, 2023

Chiozza finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zavier Simpson scored a game-high 31 points for the Magic, while Jay Scrubb added 25 points.