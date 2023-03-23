Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

Let’s try that again, shall we? The Brooklyn Nets, who lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at home will get another shot at it on Thursday night.

Brooklyn enters the night on a 4-game losing streak and in trouble of falling out of 6th place in the East and into the play-in round of the upcoming playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are trying to put themselves in position to cement themselves in the 4th place slot in the East.

Cleveland will have a healthy roster for this one. The Nets, of course, will be without Ben Simmons.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (39-33) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Brooklyn won game one back in December and the Cavs got the one on Tuesday. This is the last regular season meeting between the two teams. Yesterday at PS 001, Cam Johnson, Jacque Vaughn, Jonquel Jones and members of the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets announced a partnership with NYC Public Schools to expand their community based youth basketball clinics. NetsDaily was in the building for the event, and we’ll have a story on the site soon. Long-range shooting will tell the tale once again. The Cavs won that battle 14-9 on Tuesday night, and for the Nets, they can’t afford to fall short from behind the arc. Could the Nets trade some three attempts for more shots at the rim and the free throws that would likely accompany it? It wouldn’t hurt.

For more on the Cavs, check out Fear the Sword.