Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Nets continue their very tough homestand on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Western-leading, first place Denver Nuggets.

Brooklyn enters the game on a 2-game losing streak, hoping to bring some of that magic they had with them when they beat the Nuggets a week-plus ago. It’s not an impossible task, considering that the Nuggets are much more beatable on the road; but it would be quite the feat to topple the Nuggs twice within a few weeks time.

In sadder, yet happier Nuggets-related news: we’ll miss you, Matt.

May the Nets send you off to Denver in style.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (39-31) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-24)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

In the meantime, the Joker will look to clean one area of his game up. The big guy turned it over six times yesterday at MSG, and quiet as its kept, his turnover rate is at a career high this season. When possessions take on a greater premium and defenses get even tighter, he will need to take better care of the rock. When he catches it in the post, he’s essentially automatic and a nightmare to defend. On the other side, teams are shooting 50.8% against him when he defends them. We’ve also seen clips of him struggling in pick-and-roll coverage, so look for teams to try and take full advantage of that when all the chips are on the line. Nic Claxton has some help coming in. The team signed Moses Brown on Friday and he will provide some backup minutes so Claxton can take some load off of his shoulders. Claxton had a showcase game against Jokic as his 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists helped pace the Nets attack. Claxton has another big week ahead of him as he faces some more elite competition in the frontcourt.

