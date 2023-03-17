 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Simmons changes agents ... does it mean anything for Nets?

By Net Income
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic report that Ben Simmons has changed agents, leaving Rich Paul and Klutch Sports for Bernie Lee and Thread Sports Management.

Shelburne in reporting his departure from Paul’s client list said the decision was mutual and that Simmons is just seeking a “fresh start” ...

Paul, of course, had also been Simmons point man in his season-long holdout from the 76ers that ultimately led to his being traded from Philly to Brooklyn...

Not long after, Krawczynski reported that Lee would be representing Simmons. Lee has a reputation for working with players “in difficult spots,” including Jimmy Butler...

He has also repped Mike James who had a short stint with the Nets at the end of last season before returning to Europe. Just this week, Lee helped get Dunn, a one-time lottery pick beset by injuries, a multi-year deal with the Jazz after having played only 19 games in the NBA since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Krawczynski’s colleague covering the 76ers also added this irony into the mix...

While there will no doubt be endless speculation about why Simmons moved on and what he wants Lee to do for him, nothing is likely to happen on the Simmons front until the Nets decide what to do with him for the rest of the season. Simmons has missed 12 straight games and there’s no timetable for his return. The Nets have said there have been no conversations about shutting him down for the season. The regular season ends on April 9.

Simmons still has two more years on his current contract after this season at a total of $78.2 million.

