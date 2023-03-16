Shams: Nets signing Moses Brown after declining to extend Nerlens Noel

The Brooklyn Nets are filling their open roster spot with a local product, 7’2’ Moses Brown. The spot became open after Brooklyn decided not to give Nerlens Noel a second 10-day deal.

Shams Charania was first with the news early Thursday morning.

The Brooklyn Nets are progressing on a deal to sign center Moses Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged over four points and four rebounds in just eight minutes per game for the Clippers this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023

Mike Scotto of Hoopshype later reported the deal is a 10-day as was Noel’s deal.

The Brooklyn Nets are signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 16, 2023

There isn’t much of a difference at this point. Teams can sign players to two 10-days and there are only 24 days left in the regular season. He would presumably have to sign a standard deal before rosters are set on April 10 in order to participate in the post-season.

The move suggests that after going for veteran help in Noel, the Nets are looking more towards development. Brown, 23, is five years younger than Noel. It also suggests the Nets aren’t willing to head toward the post-season with only the lightly used Day’Ron Sharpe to back up Nic Claxton.

This is Brown’s third NBA team in a month. He was released by the Clippers on February 17. He had hit the 50-game maximum on his two-way deal, so Brown and the Clippers mutually agreed to part ways. The UCLA product was then signed to a second two-way deal by the Knicks on March 8, but was waived four days later. New York, faced with the need for a back-up point guard after Jalen Brunson’s injury, chose to sign Trevor Keels rather than keep Brown. Brown did not play for the Knicks but did get into one G League game with the Westchester Knicks, scoring 18 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in 31 minutes last Saturday.

Brown attended Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens, arriving as a 6’8” freshman. He was promoted to varsity in his second year, and flourished after growing six inches and adding 100 pounds In his junior year, when he and Cole Anthony, now with the Orlando Magic, led Molloy to the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) finals, where they were upset by Cardinal Hayes. A high school All-American, Brown was recruited by UCLA where he teamed with Jaylen Hands who the Nets drafted in 2019.

At 7’2” with a 7’4” wingspan, Brown is more of a defensive presence. Undrafted out of UCLA, he signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers where he played one season. He has bounced around since then, playing for the Thunder, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks and Clippers. His best year came with OKC in 2020-21 when he appeared in 43 games, including 32 starts, and averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1. blocks in 21 minutes a game.

Perhaps his best game came a year ago at Madison Square Garden when he scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds vs. the Knicks...

This season, he played in 34 games, averaging 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds in eight minutes over 34 games.