Lewis: Nets won’t extend Nerlens Noel, giving Nets an open roster spot

Brian Lewis reports that the Nets will not renew Nerlens Noel for another 10 days, giving Brooklyn an open roster spot with 13 games remaining in the regular season...

The Nets now have an open roster spot to fill ... or not. Essentially, the Nets have several options:

Sign another big to fill the same spot they hoped Noel could fill; Sign a free agent point guard as insurance in case Ben Simmons remains out; Leave the spot open; Convert one of their two two-ways, David Duke Jr. or Dru Smith, to a standard deal as they did this time last season with Kessler Edwards.

There are a number of bigs who were cut or bought out just before the March 1 buyout deadline, including Serge Ibaka, Tony Bradley and Moses Brown. (Brown was signed to a two-way contract by the Knicks but then cut to sign Trevor Keels with Jalen Brunson out.)

Nets have until April 10, the day after the end of the regular season, to make final roster decisions for the post-season.

Noel played in three games, starting one, and scoring three points while shooting 1-of-6.