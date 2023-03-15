Long Island Nets suffer second straight loss to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

After winning 16 straight through last week, the Long Island Nets suffered their second straight loss at the hands of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 125-114 on Tuesday evening during the team’s final regular season home game at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. notched 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes. Long Island guard Chris Chiozza tallied 19 points and 12 assists to go along with four rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes. Nets forward Jordan Bowden recorded 15 points and four assists in 34 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Dru Smith added 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

Long Island is now 22-5 and top seed in the G League with five games remaining, all on the road, including two against the East’s second seed, the Cleveland Charge. The Charge are currently 2.5 games behind the Nets. G League playoffs open March 28.

Long Island tried to set the pace early, but Fort Wayne applied pressure in the first quarter. The Nets couldn’t manage and went into the second quarter down by 11, 40-29. Although Long Island worked hard to close the gap in the second, the Nets’ defense struggled. Fort Wayne closed the period ahead by 11, 71-60.

The Nets battled back in the third quarter, outscoring the Mad Ants 25-17, but it was not enough to take the lead overall. Fort Wayne kept its lead and closed the third quarter ahead by three, 88-85. The Mad Ants were able to maintain their lead in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Nets 37-29. Final score: 125-114.

Fort Wayne forward Justin Anderson, who played 10 games with Brooklyn in “the Bubble,” tallied 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes. Mad Ants guard Gabe York recorded 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Cleveland on Friday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.