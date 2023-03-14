Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are on a nice little 2-game win streak with really strong road wins against the Timberwolves and the Nuggets. They look to keep that momentum going in a more winnable game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC is currently trying to fight its way into the play-in round in the West, sitting two games under .500 heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Nets.

The Thunder have been a pleasant surprise this season thanks to their leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; in a season where they lost Chet Holmgren before game number one.

You always worry about a relapse in a situation like this, but with the way the Nets are playing there’s starting to be some optimism around the noise they could make in the playoffs.

We like noise, don’t we?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (39-29) at Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv, app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The big thing to know about The Thunder is that they get to the rim. Religiously. Oklahoma City ranks 2nd in the entire NBA in at-rim shot frequency, with 37.7% of their total shots coming within four feet of the basket. That downhill approach is led by first-time All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander, who we’ll touch on momentarily. Now, what happens when the Thunder actually get to the basket is a different story. Oklahoma City is shooting just 62.8% within four feet of the basket, a success rate that ranks dead last in the NBA. Still, though, the Thunder can use their downhill tenacity to generate corner threes, a shot they shoot 39% on which ranks 12th in the NBA. Here’s a fun fact: Oklahoma City ranks first in the league in drives per game with 64.1 on average. Second place is the New York Knicks, who average 56.1 drives per contest. In fact, the difference between the Knicks and Thunder for spots #1 and #2 on the drives leaderboard is as large as the difference between the #2 Knicks and the 11th-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves, who average 48.1 drives per game. Oklahoma City is that relentless about knifing to the basket.

