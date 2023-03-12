Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets, 3:30 PM EST on YES Network

A win is a win, as they say. After escaping Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves with a one-point OT victory, the Brooklyn Nets head to Denver to take on the Nuggets and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Denver is currently in first place in the West, despite their recent 2-game losing streak, while the Nets have climbed to 5th in the East thanks to a Knicks 3-game losing streak.

Among many things, the biggest hurdle for Sunday’s game is that the Nuggets are pretty much unbeatable at home. They hold a 30-5 record on their home floor, which is nuts.

Maybe the Nets can tap into that resiliency that we saw on Friday night in Minnesota and pull out a win in the final seconds.

Maybe?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (38-29) at Denver Nuggets (46-21)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

This will be the first meeting between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets this season; Denver swept the pair of contests last season, which ended a three-game Brooklyn winning-streak in this matchup. The Nuggs hold a 52-44 lead, all-time, though that doesn’t extend back to the ABA, which each franchise was a part of. Denver is sick, offensively, because Nikola Jokic is sick, offensively. No really, he’s a sick man on that end, having elevated his game to the point that he can toy with the best players in the world. Sometimes he decides not to shoot for a quarter or two, other times he decides not to shoot outside the paint. He gets bored, and why not? Yet again, the Nuggets are an elite offense because he scores, passes, screens, moves, and cuts, up to No. 2 behind the Sacramento Kings in offensive rating.

