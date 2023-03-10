Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets made history on Thursday night in their road loss to the Bucks. Not necessarily the “good kind” of history, but, history is history.

On Friday night they have to turn around a show up in snowy Minnesota for a date with the Timberwolves.

Or shall we say the new-look Nets take on the new-ish-look Timberwolves in a matchup of two teams desperately trying to avoid the play-in scenario.

The Nets are currently (just barely) on the inside looking out, while the Wolves are on the outside looking in (just barely). This game means something for both teams, for sure.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (37-29) at Minnesota Timberwolves (34-44)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

If anyone can kind of relate to what the Nets are going through it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves. They entered the season with a ton of potential and excitement as they went all-in on winning this season by making a huge offseason trade for Rudy Gobert. The idea was to pair Gobert’s inside game with Towns’s outside game and then utilize the slash-and-three abilities of both Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to make it hard for teams to defend them. Well, that didn’t play out as expected, as you know. Russell is gone, Towns has been a non-walking injury and Gobert has been a bit of a disappointment. If there’s something you can hang your hat on for these Nets is that the Wolves offense is just not that good. They rely a lot on their defense to keep them in games and without a reliable second scorer next to Edwards they can struggle a bit when the game paces out of control (i.e. Wednesday night’s game against Joel Embiid and the 76ers).

