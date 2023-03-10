Long Island Nets win 16th straight, beating Maine Celtics in OT, 115-108

The Long Island Nets just keep rolling. The Nets G League affiliate needed a 7-0 run in overtime to get things done vs. the Maine Celtics in Portland Thursday, but they ran their winning streak to 16 games, 115-108. The Nets did it without the Nets two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith who combined for 30 points in Brooklyn’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as top scorer Kaiser Gates.

Led by Chris Chiozza, who finished with 25 points, 12 assists and five steals, Long Island dominated things early but Maine used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter, taking its first lead with 3:12 to play. The game went back and forth till RaiQuan Gray, who finished with 24 points and nine boards, hit a three with 30 seconds left, tying the game at 108.

TURK TIES THE GAME… WE’RE GOING TO OT pic.twitter.com/nWo6bJfhig — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 10, 2023

Long Island dominated overtime, outscoring Maine, 7-0, in the G League’s first-team-to-seven OT protocol. Jordan Bowden hit the winner...

Both the game-tying shot in regulation and Bowden’s winner came on assists from Chiozza. Bowden finished with 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting. He was only 1-of-8 from downtown but that one was the winner. Alondes Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The win gives Long Island a 22-3 regular season record with only seven games remaining before post-season begins on March 28. They currently have a three and a half game lead in the East over the Delaware Blue Coats.

The win puts Long Island in striking distance of the G League record for consecutive wins. Rio Grande Valley Vipers won 19 straight over two seasons a decade ago and the Idaho Stampede won 18 in a single season 15 years back.

In talking about Smith and Duke Jr.’s contributions in Milwaukee, Jacque Vaughn had this to say about Ronnie Burrell, Long Island’s rookie head coach.

“You know we really really talked about Ronnie Burrell the other day,” said Vaughn of the G League’s reining Coach of the Month. “I think it kind of starts with him when he has Dru Smith and David Duke with him that he’s preaching the same message that we are here, working on the same concepts.”

Mfiondu Kabengele had 28 points and 21 rebounds for Maine, while JD Davison scored a career-high 25 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double. Scottie Lindsey chipped in with 26 points.

The Nets will take on the Celtics again Sunday in Portland for a matinee that begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.