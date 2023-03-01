Long Island wins 14th straight in Texas

The Long Island Nets two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith, were back in Brooklyn, even got some burn late.

No problem.

The Long Island Nets bench, down to three players, scored only six points.

No problem.

Ronnie Burrell’s charges won their 14th straight game Tuesday night in Edinburg, Texas, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexican border, beating the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 109-100, for their 20th win against three losses.

Long Island was led by Kaiser Gates’ 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The 6’7” wing was one of five starters to finish in double figures, The 6’5” Alondes Williams. who Brooklyn cut from a two-way contract back in January, had 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. He also had more than one highlight.

Alondes Williams with the THUNDER! ⚡️@LongIslandNets are absolutely dominating the third quarter on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RcHKxo2Nz3 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 1, 2023

HOLY MOLY, ALONDES WILLIAMS‼️



This dude is the dictionary definition of an ATHLETE. @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/MfLhPEZ0qr — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 1, 2023

Chris Chiozza took on more of a scorer’s role Tuesday, tallying 23 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams battled through the first quarter. With 8:05 to go, the game was tied 12-12. Houston Rockets two-way Darius Days dominated early reaching double digits with 11 points with only six minutes to go. Then, Long Island pulled away going up 24-20. RGV came from behind and took the lead away from the Nets by the end of the first

The third quarter was all about runs. Long Island tipped off the second quarter by going on a 9-0 run and taking a 39-33 lead. RGV returned the favor with an 11-0 run of its own and took back a 44-39 lead with 7:48 left on the clock. The Nets quickly turned things around once again and tied the game 52-52 with 3:09 to go in the half. The game was tied one more time, 54-54, with 1:45 left to go before the quarter closed in a 57-57 tie.

With 8:05 to go in the third, Long Island showed it dominant side going on a 16-0 run and the biggest lead of the game, a 73-57 lead. Long Island entered the fourth quarter with an 89-78 lead.

The Vipers came back and outscored the Nets, 22-20, but it wasn’t enough, Rio Grande never got closer than six. Days paved the way for the Vipers with a double-double with 39 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was uncharacteristically close for Long Island. The Nets have a winning margin of 15.6 points in the streak. Long Island, which has nine games left, goes for 15 straight next Tuesday vs. the Motor City Cruise at Nassau Coliseum.