Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 PM EST on TNT

I literally have no idea what to write about these Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has been traded. Kyrie Irving has been traded. And Cam Thomas is currently on an absolute tear right now.

Up is down, down is up. No idea.

All I do know is that the new look Brooklyn Nets have a game on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. It’s going to be on TNT, which means the world will be watching.

And I have absolutely no idea how the Nets will show up. Which is kind of exciting, right?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-22) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-28)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Chicago won game one in November and game two in January. Around 1:00 a.m. ET AM, the Nets franchise and NBA was shaken to its core. That was the time we found out Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) was traded to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first round draft picks and swap of firsts. There will be plenty of words to come on this move and everything else associated with it, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that this most of this era was a failure from beginning to end. There were so many tantalizing moments, but too much negativity that overwhelmed everything. C’est la vie. I don’t know how a team is supposed to adapt when the franchise is gone, but that’s something Jacque Vaughn will have to figure out and fast.

