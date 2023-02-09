Nets trading Jae Crowder to Bucks for FIVE second round picks

The Nets are not done.

Shams Charania reports that the Nets are sending Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second rounders in a three-way deal that also involves the Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Crowder’s rights were acquired in the Kevin Durant trade earlier Thursday and he was expected to be moved before the deadline. With the addition of the second rounders, the Nets have added five first rounders, a first round pick swap and the five seconds since midnight. They now have 11 seconds through 2029.

The 6’8” wing hasn’t played since the Suns were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals last June. He had hoped that Phoenix would extend him, but when they didn’t, Crowder decided to sit out the season until he could be traded to another team.

Crowder is being paid $10.2 million this season and by moving him for picks, the Nets will save even more money on luxury taxes. As Alex Schiffer told Shams...

The Nets have no need for him given their plethora of wings including Mikal Bridges. He goes to a contender and has a homecoming of sorts as a Marquette alum. More importantly, the Nets landed five (five!) second-rounders for him. They continue to restore their draft capital after sending nearly all of it for James Harden two years ago.

The move means that the Nets anticipate completing the Durant trade before the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.