WHAT’S LEFT: A guide to what Nets have heading into trade deadline

Good afternoon. Okay, it’s an afternoon, if not a good one, and it’s the day of the trade deadline.

With Kyrie Irving gone, Kevin Durant gone and Ben Simmons still trying to find his way after a season off and the continuing effects of summer back surgery, things are in flux, fans are in shock and the future looks if not bleak then uncertain ... for a long time.

With a 10-game cushion in the W-L standings, it’s likely (but not guaranteed) Brooklyn will make the playoffs, but with an unbalanced roster heavy on wings and guards.

ALL that said, here’s where we stand at the trade deadline. The status sheet includes the Nets acquiring five second rounders in a three-way deal that will send Jae Crowder to the Bucks in three-deal deal with the Pacers, announced shortly afternoon.

PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT

Once the trade calls are complete, the Nets will have 14 players on standard contracts and two on two-ways. Here’s the roster 1 through 5, with their age and contract status, including this season:

Standard contracts

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, 29, two years left, $26.8 million

Ben Simmons, PG, 26, three years left, $113.7 million

Cam Thomas, SG, 21, three years left, $8.4 million

Patty Mills, SG, 33, two years left, $13.3 million

Seth Curry, SG, 32, expiring at $8.5 million

Joe Harris, SF/SG, 31, two years left, $38.6 million

Mikal Bridges, SF/SG, 26, four years left, $77.1 million

Cam Johnson, SF/SG 26, expiring at $2.0 million

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, 29, four years left, $47.6 million

Royce O’Neale, SF, 29, two years left $18.7 million (with a partial guarantee in 2023-24)

Yuta Watanabe, SF/PF, 28, expiring at $2.0 million

Edmond Sumner, SF, 28, two years left, $4.2 million (with no guarantee in 2023-24)

Nic Claxton, C, 23, two years left, $18.5 million

Day’Ron Sharpe, C, 21, three years left. $8.3 million.

Two-ways

David Duke Jr., expiring at $502,000

Dru Smith, PG, expiring at $502,000

The only player with All-Star or All-NBA credentials on the roster is Simmons and he is struggling, to be kind. Bridges was all-Defense first team last season as was Simmons in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Both Simmons in 2021 and Bridges in 2022 were runner-ups for Defensive Player of Year. Combine that with Claxton’s legitimate shot at Defensive Player of the Year this and Finney-Smith’s defensive skills and you can see defense as the Nets way forward, a kernel of hope?

What stands out, still, is the surfeit of wings and lack of bigs. The Nets traded Crowder but did not nothing else even though most pundits said they were scouring the league.

None of the new players — Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Bridges, Johnson or Crowder — can be traded other than in one-for-one deals.

Draft picks

The Nets now have picks galore, more than they have had since they sent all their picks to Houston in the first James Harden trade back in January 2021.

The Suns picks acquired by Brooklyn are unprotected firsts in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a swap pick in 2028. The Nets also have their own picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 as well as the 76ers first in 2027, protected 1-8, and the Mavericks unprotected first in 2029.

They have acquired five seconds from the Bucks in the Crowder trade, but as of noon, there were no details on which of the Bucks seconds will be moved to Brooklyn. The Bucks control their own second rounders in 2023, 2024, 2027 and 2029 and have the Pacers pick in 2025.

They still owe the Rockets their first rounders in 2024 and 2026 and if the Nets fall behind the Rockets in the standings in 2023, 2025 or 2027, the Rockets have the option of swapping picks in those years. The Nets also have six second rounders they can trade.

The Nets have generated four trade exceptions in the past four days: a $5.0 million and a $1.8 million exception from the Irving trade and a $7.9 million and $1.8 million from the Durant trade. They also have two exceptions left over from the Harden trade, one for $2.5 million, the other for $1.7 million. Both expire on Friday. The two largest ones, the $5.0 million and the $7.9 million, will be available for a year and are the most likely to be used.

The Nets also have roughly $5.7 million left on the taxpayers MLE that can be used to sign players over the rest of the year but its value drops by $37,256 each day.

With the Crowder move on top of the Irving, Edwards and Durant deals, the Nets have also saved around $100 in luxury tax since Sunday.

We still don't have the full details of the trade, but by not acquiring Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets are just $6.9M over the luxury tax.



Getting out of the tax by the end of the day is within reach. Remember, they had a $108M tax projection at the beginning of the week. https://t.co/WBbPRFK6Ag — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 9, 2023

In a span of 5-days, Brooklyn has saved close to $100M in luxury tax penalties.



The Nets started the weekend with a $108M penalty.



This is fluid — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 9, 2023

Good will

Where do the Nets stand in terms of good will with NBA players as they embark on a long rebuild? They are much better shape than when Sean Marks walked in the doors of the HSS Training Center in February 2016. He had no picks, not firsts, not seconds, just Mikhail Prokhorov’s millions and a belief that New York would be a big lure. Now, after the debacle that began in the summer and continued through Thursday morning, Marks and Tsai’s reputations are in shambles. Do players want to join Brooklyn? It will take a while for that to be known.