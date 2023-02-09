KD GONE: Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster

The Clean Sweep Era which began with such great hopes on June 30, 2019 but failed to produce anything other than a first round playoff win, is over. Two days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they are sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. The Nets are expected to market Crowder on Thursday. The trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.

The trade comes two days after the Nets dealt Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks, including a 2029 first rounder. It also comes two weeks after Durant went down with a sprained MCL that ended a stunning run for Brooklyn as they went 18-2 including a 12-game winning streak. Then, last Friday, Irving asked out and was traded on Sunday following an impasse in contract extension talks. Since then, KD’s status seemed at best uncertain.

Both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania broke the news at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, 15 hours before the NBA trade deadline.

On Sports Channel, Woj said Durant had been talking to Joe Tsai and Sean Marks in the past several days. Woj had previously reported the two sides were having “hard conversations” about the “direction of the franchise” that were “fluid.” But Durant wanted out and wanted Phoenix.

“After the Kyrie Irving trade last week, the conversations between Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai, the owner in Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks, their GM, they started to move toward the idea that if there was a deal that could be done in Phoenix, Kevin Durant would certainly be open to it and certainly even eager for it,” said Woj. “Matt Ishbia, the new owner in Phoenix who was approved only last week, wanted Kevin Durant.”

Woj added that Ishbia and Tsai were both engaged early in the negotiations. Suns GM James Jones and Marks then closed the deal just before 1:00 a.m. ET.

As Woj noted, the Nets are no longer contenders. “They have hit the reset button.” The inability of the Nets to capitalize on their signings of KD and Kyrie — and the subsequent trade for James Harden — now becomes a managerial failure of the first order with first Harden, then Irving and finally Durant asking out. One league source told NetsDaily Wednesday that a housecleaning is likely to follow at HSS Training Center this off-season.

Key to the deal, said Woj, was the inclusion of Bridges, one of the top young two-way players in the NBA. The Suns initially did not want to include the 6’6” Bridges, “but that wasn’t happening.” No details have emerged on what picks the Nets are getting from the Suns, but the Nets now have more picks than they’ve had since before the Harden trade in January 2021.

There’s been no reaction from the Nets or Durant but Kyrie Irving reacted in Dallas, his new home.

“We had a lot of conversations throughout the year about what our futures were going to look like,” said Irving. “There was still a level of uncertainty, but we just cared about seeing each other be in places where we can thrive… I’m just glad he got out of there.”

Irving also suggested during his press conference that he had been plotting his own exit from early in his tenure in Brooklyn. Irving was talking to the media in Dallas following the Mavs win over the Clippers when the news broke...

Phoenix has all its first rounders and with the Stepien Rule, the picks headed to Brooklyn are firsts in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 with the swap pick in 2028, per Woj. The Nets also have their own picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 as well as the 76ers first in 2027 and the Mavericks first in 2029. The 76ers pick is protected 1-8 in 2027 but the Mavericks pick in 2029 is like the Suns picks unprotected. The Nets also have six second rounders they can trade.

The two key players the Suns are sending the Nets — Bridges and Johnson — are both 26 and both under contract through 2026. Bridges is at the start of a four-year, $90 million deal, Johnson is also under contract for another four years at $18.6 million. Crowder, who was not extended in summer, is on an expiring deal worth #10,2 million. Woj said a number of teams have interest in Crowder.

There’s no word whether the Nets have anything else on tap, but with Crowder, they are currently at 15 players with standard NBA contracts and two two-ways. The Nets are adding Bridges and Johnson to a solid cast of young players like Nic Claxton, 23 and Cam Thomas, 21, as well as promising players like Day’Ron Sharpe, as well as veterans like Joe Harris, 31, Seth Curry, 32, Royce O’Neale, 29 and the newly arrived Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, also both 29.

The big question mark for the franchise has to be future of Ben Simmons. Like the new Nets, he’s 26 and under contract nearly as long as bridges and Johnson, through 2025. He has played poorly and just returned Tuesday from being out five games with knee soreness, reportedly a function of his off-season back surgery. There are other questions as well. The Nets have a surfeit of wings as of 1:00 a.m. Thursday. That could change by 3:00 p.m.

The KD deal was the third trade in three days. In addition to the Kyrie Irving trade which provided the Nets with Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, they dealt Kessler Edwards and cash to the Kings for the draft rights of a 28-year-old French point guard who is not considered an NBA player.

The loss of arguably the game’s greatest player in his prime has to be the single greatest failure by ownership and management in NBA history, no matter what role Irving or Durant played. the buck stops in the front office and ownership suite.

After years of being a joke on the court and at the box office, the Nets acquired Durant, Irving and DeAndre Jordan on June 30, 2019 — which Woj dubbed “the Clean Sweep” — in hopes of creating a basketball dynasty. Instead, the era never got beyond the second round of the playoffs and last year the Nets wound up being swept by Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

A culture based on player empowerment failed miserably with the franchise continually caving in to the superstars demands without a commensurate return in the win column. Only after a miserable season capped off by the sweep did Tsai and Marks change but by then, things were settled, as evidenced by Irving’s contention at last season’s end-of-season press conference that he, Durant, Marks and Tsai could “manage the franchise.”

At the end of June of 2022, first Irving decided to opt out and not sign an extension, then Durant requested a trade. The Nets and KD sparred during a series of meetings arranged by Tsai, first in London where Durant argued for the dismissal of Marks and then head coach Steve Nash, then in Los Angeles where the two sides agreed to “continue our partnership.”

Then, when the Nets began the season 2-5, Nash was fired and Durant wanted Tsai to hire Ime Udoka, the Celtics head coach, as his replacement. Udoka however was under suspension for sexual harrassing women in the Celtics front office and the league office let it be known that it would frown on letting Udoka off the hook so quickly. One league source also said women in the Nets basketball and business offices made their feelings known and Jacque Vaughn got the job, turning things around until the KD injury and Kyrie trade request.

And of course, Irving was once again involved in controversy, tweeting out one video in which conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said the government was using disease to control the U.S. population, then another that was filled with anti-semitic tropes and falsehoods. Irving was ultimately suspended for eight games and chafed under Tsai’s requirements that he apologize and do work in the community countering anti-semitism and hate speech.

Now, the Nets face a long rebuild, and it’s uncertain who will carry it out. Marks’ tenure as GM may very well be at risk. His singular achievement, getting KD and Kyrie, to sign in 2019, is now history.