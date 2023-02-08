Are Nets rethinking a Kevin Durant trade?

Until Wednesday morning — the day before the trade deadline — most pundits reported that the Nets were not interested in trading Kevin Durant, that despite the trade of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn’s front office was telling other teams, sorry.

Now, Brian Windhorst on Get Up Wednesday thinks he detects some possible changes in the Nets thinking.

“Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” said Windhorst. “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I’ve talked to.”

Indeed, on Tuesday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Nets and Durant were engaged in “hard conversations” about the “the direction of the franchise” and KD’s commitment to it. The Nets of course do not have to trade Durant. He is under contract with the Nets for another three years after this one.

Not long after Windhorst appeared on Get Up, Woj went on Sports Channel to say the Nets still want to build around Durant “right now.”

“Their conversations with Kevin Durant have really been consistent the last few days: they want to keep Kevin Durant, they want to continue to build around him,” said Woj, adding, “The trade deadline is tomorrow. Things can change quickly in this league. Right now, Brooklyn’s goal is to build around Kevin Durant, see what they can still add here before Thursday’s deadline at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.”

Normally very active on social media, Durant has been silent since Irving made his trade request on Friday. He also avoided reporters Monday night at Barclays Center.

Last summer, the Nets engaged with a number of teams about Durant including the Celtics, Raptors, Pelicans and Suns. Presumably they remain on the list. However, Windhorst also noted that teams may not be as interested now. Any trade of Durant would caused massive roster disruptions.

Should KD follow Kyrie out the door, it would probably signal a complete turnabout for the franchise, including perhaps a number of changes at the top.